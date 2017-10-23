Many fans are hooked on the popular Outlander series due to its fascinating storyline and characters. In fact, the undeniable on-screen chemistry of lead stars Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe had pushed devoted followers to speculate that they could be dating in real life. Now, the Scottish actor revealed in a recent interview that he is very pleased to be a part of the show.

Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar, Sam Heughan revealed he still cannot process the fact that he is now being considered as one of the most popular leading men in television. Caitriona Balfe’s on-screen partner even said the attention had almost baffled him. However, he clarified it has nothing to do with the show nor the people behind it.

“The longer we play these characters, the more I realize how lucky we are.”

The 37-year-old star also praised Diana Gabaldon for creating Outlander. “Clearly something’s been created there that people are invested in,” Sam Heughan told the publication. “…and I think it all comes down to Diana Gabaldon and her stories and her books,” he went on.

The leading man of Caitriona Balfe divulged that Jamie Fraser was not expecting Claire Randall-Fraser in Outlander Season 3. Actually, Sam Heughan said that his character was ready to forget Claire. However, Jamie’s reaction when they finally got together in the print shop clearly shows how much he misses Claire.

“Claire has time to come to terms with it, but Jamie doesn’t. He’s not expecting to see Claire ever again. He’s heard her a lot through the past few years, so at first, he doesn’t even trust himself, it’s like, ‘It’s just another memory. And when she actually is here, well, we see his reaction, don’t we? Which I know is a big part of the book. You don’t expect that out of him.”

Jamie and Claire were reunited in Outlander Season 3 Episode 6 after the latter took the dangerous trip through the stones to return to the love of her life. Though the character of Sam Heughan was a bit perturbed at first, it only took a few seconds for him to make love with Caitriona Balfe’s Claire. “I thought you were dead,” the nurse told her husband.

In the up and coming Outlander Season 3 Episode 7, Claire (Caitriona Balfe) would face another challenge after successfully reuniting with her better half. Spoilers suggest that Claire needs to make a hard decision that could put her and Jamie’s (Sam Heughan) lives in a serious danger. Aside from that, Jamie tries to go away from his illegal dealings in the imminent episode, which is set to air on Sunday, Oct. 29, 8 p.m. ET on STARZ Channel.

Meanwhile, Sam Heughan had finally ended the speculations claiming that he is dating Caitriona Balfe when he appeared with his girlfriend MacKenzie Mauzy during his 37th birthday in May. The Outlander lead stars previously sparked dating rumors after they were spotted spending time together in South Africa while filming the show’s third installment. Stay tuned for more spoilers, news, and updates!

