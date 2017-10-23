Melania Trump Participating In ‘No One Eats Alone Day’ Lunch At Detroit Middle School

Melania Trump is stepping up her anti-bullying initiative on Monday by visiting a Detroit middle school. She’ll make good on her platform when she joins some Michigan students who are participating in “No One Eats Alone Day.” The first lady will appear to discuss the importance of inclusion and social acceptance.

CNN reports that Melania Trump will deliver brief remarks before joining the kids for a “No One Eats Alone Day” lunch.

Many children face seclusion during lunch at school and is a form of being ostracized. The #NoOneEatsAlone hashtag was created by Beyond Differences, a national organization that strives to fight a toxic school culture and bullying. Mrs. Trump conducted some research on the event and wanted to be a part of observing the “No One Eats Alone Day,” where she’ll have conversations with children about “being inclusive and the negative effects of social isolation,” her spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, revealed.

Melania Trump was widely criticized for making anti-bullying one of her platforms as the first lady due to her husband’s social media attacks on others. She plans to use her role to help children with the everyday issues they face, not just cyber-bullying. She delivered a speech at the United Nations in New York City last month about her intention to bring awareness to issues facing America’s children, and bullying was one of the items listed on her agenda. She noted in her speech that “too often it is the weakest, most innocent and vulnerable among us — our children — who ultimately suffer the most from the challenges that plague our societies.” She addressed that it’s the children who feel the effects most when it comes to “drug addiction, bullying, poverty, disease, trafficking, illiteracy, or hunger.”

Grisham has defended Mrs. Trump’s initiative on anti-bullying in the face of critics who think it’s a strange principle for the first lady to take on due in large part to the president’s harmful tweets. The spokeswoman explains that Melania Trump “is independent and acts independently from her husband.” Grisham explained that the first lady “does what she feels is right, and knows that she has a real opportunity through her role as first lady to have a positive impact on the lives of children.” She’s also highlighted the fact that because Melania is a mother herself, she’s very sensitive to the “emotional intelligence” of children. If there’s anything she can do to instill “empathy and communication” in children as a means of helping them to evolve into “happy, healthy, and morally responsible adults,” Melania Trump wants to do her part.

