Jinger Duggar And Jeremy Vuolo Stave Off Baby News With Photos Of Pants, Shorts And Wedding On Instagram

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo are breaking family records as they approach their first wedding anniversary. As far as the public knows, Jinger is the only Duggar girl that did not get pregnant before her first anniversary. On top of that, the 23-year-old Duggar has been challenging her childhood rules by showing how she is wearing pants and shorts on Instagram after her wedding. Are Jinger and Jeremy more interested in living a good life than starting a family right away?

The “smart” couple, as often touted by fans on their social media accounts, are gearing up to celebrate their first wedding anniversary. Unlike all the other Duggars, Jinger and Jeremy got married in the fall, on November 5, 2016, just a month before she turned 23. The jewel-toned bridesmaids’ dresses and the naked cake, decorated with grapes and berries, wowed the fans of Counting On.

Jinger and Jeremy showed signs of being a cosmopolitan couple from the very beginning. They were first introduced to each other through Jessa Duggar and her husband, Ben Seewald, who met the former soccer player in San Antonio, Texas. After a few months of courtship, Jeremy proposed to Jinger on a rooftop in New York. Their honeymoon destination was Australia and New Zealand, taking pictures for their new Instagram accounts mostly in Sydney.

Since getting married, the pair, instead of hunkering down in their new home in Laredo, Texas, and focus on conceiving a baby, they chose to travel widely. In their first year of marriage, they have traveled to Los Angeles, Philadelphia, and Sydney, and documented all those moments on Instagram.

@jingervuolo and I enjoyed a wonderful time w/ @heraldgandi & @littledebbie456 at the Getty Villa. For a more artistic vantage-point, see ????????'s photos. ???????? A post shared by Jeremy Vuolo (@jeremy_vuolo) on Aug 19, 2017 at 1:58pm PDT

Unlike Joy-Anna Duggar and her new husband, Austin Forsyth, who prayed for children even before they got married, Jinger and Jeremy seem to shy away from planning for children this early. In the first episode of Counting On‘s new season, after spending a few hours with Ben and Jessa’s babies, Spurgeon and Henry, they experienced just how challenging it is to raise kids.

“Parenting is hard work!” Jeremy said to Jessa as he observed her eldest son scream at the dinner table.

Instead of channeling all her energy into getting pregnant, Jinger has been spending time concentrating on herself. Now that she is not responsible for taking care of her numerous younger siblings, she is finding time to think about her personal style and hobbies.

In 2017, she has been surprising her Instagram followers with pictures of her wearing pants and shorts. These garments are not allowed in the Duggar household unless they are worn underneath dresses. Showing thighs, tops of shoulders, knees, and chest is also considered indecent and the girls are encouraged to cover up as much as they can.

“My daughters are the second generation of modest dressing in this family,” Michelle Duggar, the mother of 19 kids, said on a TLC blog. They’ve grown up being dressed modestly, and in clothes that are definitely more feminine apparel.”

“As a parent, I would have to remind them, let’s not stand upside down on your head in that chair because you want to practice being ladylike,” she continued. “And they look at me with this puzzled look like, what does that mean? I’ll explain, well, it means that you sit up, put your knees together and pull your skirt down over your knees.”

Now that Jinger is out of her childhood home, with the encouragement from her husband, she has made pants and shorts a regular part of her wardrobe.

always tough to say goodbye to great friends Laredo ✈️ NYC A post shared by James | NYC Shutter Clicker ???????? (@songer1228) on Jul 25, 2017 at 3:19pm PDT

While she still loves to wear feminine dresses for formal events, it looks like she has now realized how comfortable and convenient it is to wear pants when engaging in an activity like sports and sightseeing.

Baller. A post shared by Jeremy Vuolo (@jeremy_vuolo) on Aug 7, 2017 at 1:46pm PDT

Do you think Jinger and Jeremy will try not to have a baby? Or do you think they will give in to the pressures from their family? Let us know in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Jeremy Vuolo/Facebook]