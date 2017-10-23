‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Does Lucas Have A Future With Adrienne When The Truth Is Revealed?

Days of Our Lives fans watched Lucas spiral downward after Bonnie, posing as Adrienne, broke his heart. The rumors of Will being alive have opened old wounds for him as well. Lucas is continuing his descent back into alcoholism and needs something or someone to save him.

The following contains spoilers for Days of Our Lives. If you want to be surprised, stop reading now.

Bonnie Lockhart has taken advantage of having Adrienne tucked away in Statesville. She has wreaked havoc on Adrienne’s life as she settles old scores from her past. Lucas was devastated when Bonnie ended his relationship with Adrienne. According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Lucas does have a glimmer of hope coming in the near future.

Spoilers for Days of Our Lives reveal that the jig is almost up for Bonnie Lockhart, and her time in Salem is quickly coming to an end. As it turns out, her friend Sheila has a secret of her own that will soon be revealed. She and Eli have met before and the past is a little complicated for the two. Eli will confide in Gabi and reveal the details but Sheila may still need a little help getting out of town.

Adrienne will finally see the cavalry arrive to save her from Statesville. Justin, Steve, and Kayla are reunited with her, and a relieved Adrienne is finally able to return home. Lucas is so happy to learn that it wasn’t his love that ended things with him, but the imposter. Of course, it only leads to heartbreak for him once again as Adrienne realizes that Justin is really the man for her after all.

Sami is BACK in Salem tomorrow! To celebrate her #DAYS homecoming, @alisweeney is taking over @yahooentertainment today. Head over to their page to check it out! A post shared by Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) on Oct 12, 2017 at 11:43am PDT

Lucas and Sami work together to find any trace of the truth regarding Will. With rumors of a resurrection from the dead, Sami is able to get a confession from Dr. Rolff. He confirms that Will has in fact been brought back and is out there somewhere. Spoilers for Days of Our Lives tell us that Will’s family will travel to Memphis to help unwrap the mystery as Sami and Lucas draw closer.

