‘General Hospital’ Casting Scoop: A Fan Fave Returns, New Faces Lurk In Port Charles

The mystery continues in the week of October 23, and General Hospital spoilers tease sharp turns for various relationships in Port Charles. Patient 6 will continue lurking in town, and as he tries to make sense of his surroundings Jake will see his face. General Hospital spoilers tease Patient 6 will have to reveal himself by the end of the week. Aside from the unraveling story behind the missing twin, someone will return this week and there will also be new faces in town.

Julian Jerome Will Be Back Soon

William deVry is back on the General Hospital set. Julian Jerome is set to return to Port Charles soon. Julian was sent off to prison back in July, and his future on the show was questionable for some time after contract negotiations with DeVry went on a standstill. Needless to say, Julian will soon return to Port Charles.

Ava Jerome (Maura West) is in a better place now, but a lot of trouble could come her way. She and Griffin finally defined their relationship, but she will be involved with Patient 6. In fact, Ava could be popular with men in the next few months. She could use some help from Julian if she finds herself in a difficult position.

New Faces in Port Charles

Sonny has a new employee, Troy (Matthew Jayson), who ran into Patient 6 in a previous episode of General Hospital. Troy had an encounter with Patient 6 which probably made a strong impression. Luckily, Patient 6 realized Troy was Sonny’s employee and not a shady character. Given their recent encounter in General Hospital, it’s unlikely for Troy to forget the man’s face.

SNEAK PEEK: Who did Jake see in the park? https://t.co/Nv3TdtEUdl #GH — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) October 22, 2017

During the upcoming week, David Sampen will play the role of a photographer in General Hospital. A new character, Cliff, will also enter the canvas by Nov. 2. The role will be played by West Liang. There is still no news on what Cliff is up to, but there are speculations that this might have something to do with Valentin. General Hospital spoilers for the same date tease Valentin will see someone from the past, and it’s possible that this has something to do with Cliff.

It’s bound to be an exciting week in General Hospital, and the latest promo reveals chaos in the party. Sonny and Patient 6 will finally meet face to face, and it seems like the classic Jason is done pretending he doesn’t exist.

