‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Billy And Lily Revenge Sex After Phyllis Kicks Him Out – Old Feelings Spark

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) and Lily Ashby (Christel Khalil) might cross lines this week after both get a shock to the system. Phyllis Abbott (Gina Tognoni) confronts Billy and kicks him to the curb, and Lily is stunned when she finds that Cane Ashby (Daniel Goddard) seems to be moving on with his life. Will Billy and Lily indulge in each other, and a blast from their romantic past, when both are left reeling from these events? A new Y&R promo video hints at a Billy-Lily hookup coming soon.

Phyllis dumps Billy over corporate sabotage

Y&R spoilers for Monday from SheKnows Soaps say that Phyllis catches Billy reading texts from Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) on her phone and finally explodes at him. Phyllis lets him know she set him up and has known for days that he’s been using her laptop for corporate sabotage against Jabot. Phyllis is sick that he’s been using her to help Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle), and she’s had enough. Phyllis tosses Billy and his clothes out of the door of her apartment this week because she’s done.

Also on today’s Young and the Restless, Victoria insists on going ahead with her appearance on GC Buzz to promote Brash & Sassy despite the car crash that aggravated the symptoms she’s already suffering. Billy can’t stick around to try and get Phyllis to take him back because he must deal with another Vikki crisis. Unfortunately, running to check on Victoria’s breakdown will cement for Phyllis that Billy will always choose his ex over her. They might really be done unless Phyllis turns a blind eye again.

You’ve got a hard hitting week of danger and seduction coming your way next week on #YR! pic.twitter.com/o89GQrr83V — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) October 20, 2017

Lily finds Cane playing house with Juliet

Meanwhile, Lily stops by to see Cane at the Chancellor mansion. She’s got a business trip out of town and wants him to watch the twins for her. According to Y&R spoilers from Soap Central, Lily is stunned when Juliet Helton (Laur Allen) waltzes downstairs in a robe happy to be shacked up with Cane. Lily is stunned even though Juliet insists this is just about the baby. Juliet’s hoping for a lot more than that, so it’s great luck for her that Lily figured out so fast that Cane moved her in with him.

Lily makes some snappish comments to Cane, but he’s not going to let her push him around too much, according to the latest Young and the Restless spoilers. Cane thinks Lily is undermining him, plus she basically took his job at B&S, and he’s sick of everyone making him the villain. This plays right into Juliet’s hands since she’s the only one supporting Cane and making him feel good about himself. Lily walks out, and she’s fuming. Too bad she told Jordan Wilde (Darnell Kirkwood) to hit the bricks.

Lily learns the SHOCKING truth about Cane and Juliet today on #YR pic.twitter.com/4OsdzioOVa — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) June 29, 2017

Lily wants revenge sex – propositions Nick

In the latest Y&R spoilers from SheKnows Soaps, Lily tells Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) that she wants “revenge sex with some hot guy like you,” and Nick is stunned. No way will he cheat on Chelsea Newman (Melissa Claire Egan), but there’s another hot guy like him who also wants revenge. Remember that strange and lingering hug that Billy and Lily shared the day he offered her the promotion? That might have been foreshadowing a sexy one-nighter between Lily and Billy.

Billy and Lily can’t date – that would get them in trouble at work. But they can take out their frustrations with each other in a hot night of passion. Billy just got dumped, and he thinks he’s got no chance to win Phyllis back. Plus, he’s stressed out over Victoria’s accident and public meltdown on GC Buzz. Taking Lily to bed would be a great way for both to work out their frustrations. Plus, we know that Billy is always ready to gamble, and he doesn’t see it as cheating since Phyllis kicked him out.

Billy and Lily back on familiar ground

Will Billy and Lily indulge in revenge sex? Remember both Billy and Lily have a very good reason to hook up again: to get back at Cane. Billy and Cane intensely dislike each other, and some of that has its roots from back when Billy and Lily were in a relationship at the time Chloe Mitchell (Elizabeth Hendrickson) was pregnant with Delia. Billy coming clean on Delia’s paternity was what broke him up with Lily and sent her running back to Cane. Even though that was ages ago, Billy and Lily could rekindle in a flash.

Young and the Restless fans know that Billy was madly in love with Lily back in the day, so going back there for even one night would be a big temptation for Billy. Plus, Lily knows how good things can be with Billy, and she needs to feel better about herself since Cane moving Juliet in wounded her ego. Y&R spoilers hint this could renew long-hidden feelings between Billy and Lily. We’ll find out more this week. Check back often for the latest Young and the Restless spoilers.

