Javi Marroquin And Briana DeJesus Dating: ‘Teen Mom 2’ Stars Spend Time Together In Los Angeles [Photo]

Javi Marroquin and Briana DeJesus appear to be enjoying one another’s company, but are the Teen Mom 2 cast members involved in a relationship?

For the past several months, the Teen Mom 2 stars have been continuously flirting with one another on Twitter and seeing one another from time to time. That said, due to the distance between them, Javi Marroquin and Briana DeJesus haven’t yet committed to an official romance. Instead, they are doing what they can to take things slow as they got to know one another better.

“Daddy Javi,” Briana DeJesus wrote in the caption of a photo shared on Instagram over the weekend in Los Angeles.

As fans of Teen Mom 2 may have noticed, Javi Marroquin, Briana DeJesus, and their co-stars traveled to the West Coast last week to film the Teen Mom 2 Season 8 reunion special and the “Unseen Moments” special.

Throughout their trip, Briana DeJesus shared two images of herself and Marroquin together, and Marroquin shared one of her two photos on his page as well. As for the other members of the cast, Briana DeJesus failed to show any images of her and the other women of Teen Mom 2 on her Instagram page.

Briana DeJesus was added to the cast of Teen Mom 2 earlier this year as the fifth cast member of the series.

Javi Marroquin and Briana DeJesus met up with one another in New York City last month while in town for another Teen Mom 2 trip, and during their time together, they enjoyed dinner with DeJesus’ family and a nightclub outing with her sister, Brittany DeJesus. From there, the rumored reality couple spent time in Orlando with their kids, including Marroquin’s step-son, 7-year-old Isaac, and DeJesus’ daughters, 5-year-old Nova and 3-month-old Stella.

Javi Marroquin joined the cast of Teen Mom 2 several years ago after marrying Kailyn Lowry in 2012. The former couple shares one son, 3-year-old Lincoln, and are currently starring on WEtv’s Marriage Boot Camp on Fridays at 9 p.m.

To see more of Javi Marroquin, Briana DeJesus, and their co-stars, including Leah Messer, Jenelle Evans, Chelsea Houska, and Leah Messer, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

