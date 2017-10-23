Taylor Swift is responding to the recent wave of speculation that she could be pregnant with her first child. Amid swirling rumors claiming she’s been sporting a baby bump over the past few weeks, a fan at one of her top-secret listening sessions revealed that the star finally addressed all the recent rumors while spending time with some of her most loyal followers.

According to a fan who attended one of Swift’s recent listening sessions for her upcoming album, titled Reputation, the star addressed the pregnancy talk with those in attendance and made it pretty clear that she’s not about to become a mom anytime soon.

The lucky Taylor fan, who goes by the Twitter username @SwiftBethany13, said on October 22 that Swift allegedly addressed all the talk with her fans and shut down all the pregnancy rumors once and for all by claiming that she’d actually just “gained 15 pounds” over the past few months.

“At the [secret session] she was like ‘I gained 15 pounds and everyone thinks I’m pregnant, I’m not,'” the Twitter user claimed Taylor told her fans.

They also alleged that the singer explained how paparazzi would yell at her in the street asking her if she’s pregnant with boyfriend Joe Alwyn’s baby.

Guys what if #gorgeous by @taylorswift13 is a baby announcement??? idk if this is a bad angle but she looks pregnant???? IMAGINE OMG. pic.twitter.com/qwxR3oydGJ — sami (@srsrsrsr1111222) October 20, 2017

“[Taylor] also said about how the paps are really rude and would yell mean things at her like she’s pregnant,” continued the Twitter user of what the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer said during her latest top-secret Reputation listening session. “You could tell she was hurt by it.”

Swift hasn’t publicly addressed all the pregnancy talk beyond her candid confessions at her latest secret session, though rumors that she may be pregnant have been swirling for weeks now.

The talk first started after a number of social media users claimed that Taylor may have had a baby bump while visiting a fan at their home in London on October 12.

Taylor talking with Lara, the fan in the UK who's house she visited today! (https://t.co/Pt1yiSwzY9) pic.twitter.com/gvvwnIM0Bf — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) October 12, 2017

After the video was posted online by Twitter user Taylor Swift News, the social media site was inundated with messages from users claiming that she may be pregnant.

“Is it just the way the lighting/her top is but does she look like she has a baby bump?!” one fan commented on the video that showed Taylor standing to the side.

“Swifties don’t you notice? Taylor looks pregnant here, or is it just me?” another added of the star potentially becoming a mom over the coming months.

The pregnancy rumors then ramped up again after a snap of the star posing with two fans at a secret session went viral after they posted a photo with their hands interlocking over her stomach just last week, which some may have claimed was a hint that Swift had a baby bump.

Another secret session photo then sent Swifties into meltdown mode once again after they speculated that she may have been showing off a baby bump while spending some time with her followers.

However, the fan in the photo responded to the pregnancy speculation and joked that it was actually just her chest that gave the illusion of Taylor having a bump.

