‘Alaska: The Last Frontier’ Star Atz Lee Is Suing For ‘Massive Damages’: What Do We Know About Lawsuit?

Jewel’s brother, Alaska: The Last Frontier star Atz Lee Kilcher, is suing an Alaskan resort for “at least” $100,000, due to “massive damages” that he sustained, as well as the lack of signage or protection. What happened to Atz Lee, and what do we know about the lawsuit?

According to The Blast, Atz Lee Kilcher recently filed a lawsuit claiming he was “seriously injured” because of negligence by the Otter Cove Resort, located in Homer, Alaska, not far from the Kilcher homestead.

The publication reported that the documents claim that there was “inadequate guarded and/or warned of sudden precipitous edge of the land/drop. It is deceptive and dangerous.”

The lawsuit also claims that the Otter Cover Resort “failed to adequately warn of and/or provide measures to prevent guest and other individuals … from falling over the precipice at the resort.”

The lawsuit is for “at least $100,000 in damages.”

This incident occurred on August 11, 2015 when Atz Lee fell down a 40-foot cliff. The Discovery Channel reality star suffered horrific injuries all over his body, breaking a total of 26 bones.

On Alaska: The Last Frontier, while in the hospital bed, Atz Lee recounted to his tearful wife Jane, of what exactly happened to him. He recalled falling. And then he remembered he could not move his leg. Still in disbelief over the accident, Atz Lee confessed his fear at the time it occurred.

“I remember knowing I was in trouble.”

Still confused on how this could ever have occurred such an experienced hiker, Atz Lee pointed out that he had “hiked those mountains all my life.” When Jane asked whether he could see the cliff, Atz Lee confessed he didn’t know he was going to fall. There was no indication that there was a drop off. This totally shocked him.

“Just stepped into an abyss.”

A year ago today I was humbled by gravity, fear and friendship. It's been a hard recovery but I can't complain all considering. I still have my health, family and friends and that is a blessing for sure. Thanks everyone for your support and good wishes, things are different now of course but all in all I am well. #lifegoeson A post shared by Atz Lee Kilcher (@atzlee) on Aug 11, 2016 at 12:21am PDT

Atz Lee’s multiple injuries included a fractured left shoulder, two collapsed lungs, right hip, ankle fractures, multiple rib fractures, and a right scapular fracture. His injuries were so severe that he needed a lifesaving Medevac to take him to the hospital.

I hope everyone enjoyed this season of #alaskathelastfrontier . There was a bit more drama than there needed to be in my opinion, but what do I know about editing tv???? I hope y'all enjoy the season finale and please know how great full my family is for all your support and commitment thru the years. The show wouldn't exist without the fans???????????? A post shared by Atz Lee Kilcher (@atzlee) on Jan 29, 2017 at 11:58am PST

After an extended hospital stay, he was allowed to return to the homestead, but as fans saw, Jane, along with help from the rest of the family, had to make sure that they had the adequate food supply to survive on the homestead at Fritz Creek for winter. Everyone on the homestead has an important job, and the loss of Atz Lee was a great loss.

After months and months of recovery, Atz Lee decided to rehab his body by building a hunting cabin, which was his main focus of Alaska: The Last Frontier Season 5. This caused tension between Jane and Atz Lee, as Jane had no intention of staying at the new abode, yet she understood that Atz Lee had to do it to regain his strength.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Atz Lee and his wife Jane have two children Etienne 16, and Piper, 14. Atz Lee and Jane’s children are not on Alaska: The Last Frontier. They purposely do not want to subject their children due to internet trolls, although Etienne has been briefly on the show, assisting Atz Lee with building his hunting cabin.

@atzlee I can't believe our season finale is tomorrow ! A post shared by Jane Kilcher (@janekilcher) on Jan 28, 2017 at 5:17pm PST

They live on the Alaskan homestead where Jewel also grew up, along with five generations of Kilchers. Alaska: The Last Frontier chronicles the day-to-day struggles with existing on the homestead, how they help each other and live off of the land.

Although the most famous Kilcher is the singer and actress Jewel, music runs deep in her family. Her brothers Atz Lee and Nikos, along with father Atz are going to tour with Jewel on the Handmade Tour starting in November.

What do you think of Alaska: The Last Frontier star Atz Lee suing the resort for not putting up a sign or a barrier?

