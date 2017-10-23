‘Teen Mom 2’ Dads Turning Into Divas? Inside Their Demands To Appear At The Reunion

The Teen Mom 2 dads seem to think they are pretty important, and when it came to appearing on the Season 8 reunion, they had some expensive demands. Apparently, the supporting cast of the MTV reality show wants to travel in style.

According to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, the dads demanded that MTV fly them to Los Angeles first class, instead of the usual business class or coach. Some even wanted their significant others to fly first class as well.

But, producers said “no” and added that the guys were free to upgrade on their own dime if flying first class was that important to them. Or, they could just not come at all, it was up to them.

The producers always pay for the guys and their significant others to travel, but because they are not the stars of the show, they aren’t shelling out top dollar for them to fly across the country. The same thing goes for the other supporting cast like parents and friends. However, things are different for the girls.

The Teen Mom 2 stars recently started flying first class because people constantly bothered them and their children if they were in coach.

The on-screen (and off-screen) drama this season has been impossible to avoid, and for Jenelle Evans, it has gotten so bad that she posted on Instagram that she has considered quitting the show for good.

“I feel like every girl has threatened to leave the show since we started this years ago,” Javi Marroquin told Radar Online. “I hate when they say that because if you take out the doors that it opens, the money it provides, the house you’re living in, take all of that out and where would you be?”

Evans and her new husband David Eason have had trouble recently with producers and threatened to call the police on a film crew that was at their house for a shoot. Then, over the weekend while filming the reunion, Eason pulled out a pocket knife at the Friday night party and the next day Evans got into a fight with her ex-boyfriend Nathan Griffith that temporarily shut down production.

Things did get heated during the argument between Evans and Griffith, but no punches were thrown, and no weapons were used. Because of Eason’s knife the night before, all cast, crew, and audience members had to pass through a security checkpoint to be patted down and have their bags searched before the reunion shoot.

New episodes of Teen Mom 2 air Monday nights on MTV.

