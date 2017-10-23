Chelsea Houska Shares Photo Of Her ‘Best Friend,’ Husband Cole DeBoer’ During ‘Teen Mom 2’ Reunion Filming

Chelsea Houska and her co-stars, including Jenelle Evans, Kailyn Lowry, Briana DeJesus, and Leah Messer, traveled to Los Angeles last week to film the Teen Mom 2 Season 8 reunion special and during filming, Houska spent plenty of time with her husband, Cole DeBoer.

Just weeks after the couple tied the knot for the second time in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, where they live with her two kids, Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer posed for an adorable selfie on Sunday, October 22.

“Best friend,” Chelsea Houska wrote in the caption of the photo of herself and DeBoer.

Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer have been married since October of last year but because Houska discovered she was expecting their first child in July 2016, they only had a small ceremony attended by a few of their family members and friends. Then, after welcoming their baby boy, Watson Cole DeBoer, in January of this year, Houska and DeBoer began planning for a second, much larger ceremony.

In addition to spending time with husband Cole DeBoer during the past several days in Los Angeles, Chelsea Houska has also been seen enjoying time with Leah Messer and Kailyn Lowry. She’s even shared a photo with her oldest child, daughter Aubree Lind. As for the rest of the cast, including Jenelle Evans and Briana DeJesus, Houska didn’t share any photos with the other ladies.

A post shared by Chelsea DeBoer (@chelseahouska) on Oct 22, 2017 at 5:44pm PDT

Chelsea Houska and her husband have been treating fans to tons of photos of their recent wedding on Instagram in recent weeks but when it comes to airing the ceremony on Teen Mom 2, fans shouldn’t hold their breaths. After all, Houska’s dad, Randy, said years ago that she was unwilling to expose her private moment on-screen. Randy also said at the time, via Us Weekly, that Houska wouldn’t mind to see the series come to an end.

As fans have likely noticed, Chelsea Houska has become more and more private with what she is willing to share on the show.

To see more of Chelsea Houska, her family, and her co-stars, including Leah Messer, Kailyn Lowry, Jenelle Evans, and Briana DeJesus, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by MTV]