‘Scary Skinny’ Angelina Jolie Appears Gaunt At Latest Premiere, Drama With Brad Pitt To Blame?

Angelina Jolie recently stepped out with her daughters Shiloh and Zahara Jolie-Pitt to attend the Los Angeles premiere of The Breadwinner at TCL Chinese 6 theatres, and the actress looked incredibly thin in a white Ulyana Sergeenko demi-couture crêpe dress with three-quarter length sleeves. Is the drama with her ex, Brad Pitt, causing Jolie to be “scary skinny?”

In Touch Weekly recently claimed that the 53-year-old Pitt has fallen for 21-year-old actress Ella Purnell, who looks a lot like his soon to be ex-wife. In fact, Purnell is such a ringer for the Oscar-winning actress that she played a teenage version of Jolie in Maleficent.

Some tabloids have reported that Jolie has not taken the news well, and is not happy about Pitt moving on.

After Jolie announced her split from Pitt in September 2016, she took a year off to take care of her children. She told People magazine that her family needed time to heal and things have been difficult, full of ups and downs.

Angelina Jolie began to appear in public again last month at different film festivals and red carpets to promote the film First They Killed My Father, which she wrote, directed, and produced. This time she was out for the premiere of an animated feature that she produced, and Radar Online is reporting that her arms and frame looked extremely thin.

The mother of six has had some health problems recently, including being diagnosed with Bell’s Palsy and developing hypertension.

On top of dealing with her divorce and medical issues, Jolie recently revealed that Harvey Weinstein sexually harassed her back in the 1990s. Things have been rough for the Tomb Raider star, and the stress seems to be taking its toll.

Jolie says she is focusing on her children during this traumatic time in her life because her responsibility is to take care of them and everything else is second. She is now starting to take more acting roles, including the upcoming Maleficent 2, but she is aware of how much her work affects her kids. She says she will adjust everything based on how much they can handle.

In addition to Shiloh, 11, and Zahara, 12, Jolie is also the mother of Maddox, 16, Pax, 13, and nine-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne. She currently has full custody of the kids, but Pitt is still involved with parenting the large brood.

