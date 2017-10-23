Mark Cuban Will Challenge Trump In The Republican Primaries If He Runs For President In 2020

Billionaire Mark Cuban has said that if he decides to run for the White House in 2020 he would run as a Republican presidential candidate and challenge President Donald Trump in the Republican primaries. Cuban’s statement comes in the wake of media rumors and speculation that he is planning to run for president in 2020.

Speaking on Sunday night at his Dallas, Texas home during an appearance on Fox News’ OBJECTified, Mark Cuban implied he hadn’t made up his mind, but if he eventually decides to run in 2020 he would run as a Republican candidate.

This means that Cuban would run against Donald Trump in the Republican primaries.

When Fox News’ Harvey Levin asked Cuban how likely it was that he would run for president in 2020, he rated the likelihood as 4 on a scale of 1 to 10. He added that since his first public comments that suggested he was considering running for president, people have been asking him “100 times a day” whether he would run.

“I think there’s a place for somebody who is socially a centrist but I’m very fiscally conservative.”

Mark Cuban may run against @realdonaldtrump in 2020 as a Republican https://t.co/WNRpQdJpUG # via @HuffPostMedia — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) October 23, 2017

Cuban indicated that he was inspired to consider running for president by recent events which showed that voters were looking for candidates ready to address problems they see and come up with solutions. Mark Cuban argued that recent trends in national politics suggest that people will vote for anyone who can connect with the current of feelings at the grassroots level.

“We’re going into an era where people want someone who comes up with solutions,” Cuban told Levin. “I think we’re going into a time where you need somebody who can connect to people and relate to people at a base level and appreciate what they’re going through. And I think I qualify on each of those.”

“The door is wide open. It’s just a question of who can pull it off.”

Cuban is not the only Washington outsider who is known to be considering a run for president. Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg sparked speculation this summer when he visited Iowa. The former professional wrestler-turned-actor, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, is also reportedly considering a run for the White House in 2020.

Several Washington politicians have also been touted as potential primary challengers to Trump. Ohio’s Republican Governor John Kasich, who ran against Trump in the 2016 Republican primaries, is widely touted as a likely challenger to Trump. He was one of the last to end his campaign in 2016 and also one of the few who refused to endorse Trump. There were rumors a few months ago that Kasich was considering a “unity ticket” with Colorado’s Democratic Governor John Hickenlooper, but Kasich later denied the rumors, according to NY Daily News.

Senator Ben Sasse (R-Neb.), a prominent critic of President Trump’s administration, is also considered a potential contender.

Cuban had supported Trump before endorsing Clinton. He is a vocal critic of President Trump’s administration.

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]