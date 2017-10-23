Shannon Beador Instagram: ‘RHOC’ Shows Off Weight Loss Amid Marital Troubles With Husband David

Shannon Beador and her husband, David Beador, are going through hard times on The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12 but off-screen, the longtime reality star and mother of three appears to have diverted her attention to other things.

Over the weekend, after celebrating her dog’s second birthday at her home in Southern California, Shannon Beador and her kids visited the Huntington Dog Beach where they allowed the pooch to spend time in the water and enjoy the waves.

“Archie’s birthday weekend celebration continues at the Dog Beach! He gets more attention on his birthday than the girls!” Shannon Beador wrote in the caption of the photo, which also include two of her three daughters.

Shannon Beador’s husband, David, wasn’t seen in the photo, nor was he seen in her photo from home. He also wasn’t seen in a photo Beador shared of a filming session she had with her Real Housewives of Orange County co-stars, including Tamra Judge and Meghan King Edmonds, for a commercial for the upcoming movie Murder On The Orient Express, which stars Charlize Theron.

In Shannon Beador’s photo, the longtime reality star appeared to be showing off a substantial weight loss, which many of her fans and followers took notice of and applauded her for.

While David Beador wasn’t seen in recent photos shared by Shannon Beador, he was present earlier this month when she and her daughters attended a college football game at the University of Southern California.

During an episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County earlier this month, Shannon Beador opened up to her co-star and friend, Tamra Judge, about the cracks in her marriage, explaining that despite a vow renewal ceremony during Season 11, she and David were not doing well in their relationship. As she explained, she felt like their relationship at home felt more like that of a couple of roommates and noted that David was disgusted with her ongoing weight loss battle.

