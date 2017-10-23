‘The Voice’ Season 13 Ratings Continue To Fall As Fans Blame Jennifer Hudson

The Voice Season 13 hasn’t exactly seen the same ratings success as previous seasons since new episodes began premiering on NBC last month, and some fans are pointing the finger of blame firmly in the direction of new coach Jennifer Hudson.

Following the season premiere of the new season last month, which Gold Derby reported was the least viewed opening episode in the show’s six year history, The Voice ratings have been taking a bit of a steady dip as a slew of viewers claimed Jennifer’s coaching style has had them reaching for the remote.

As the most recent episode, the second part of the infamous battle rounds, aired on October 17, TV By The Numbers reported that just 10.03 million fans tuned in to the episode – which is more than 800,000 less than watched the same episode during Season 12 in March.

The dip also saw a big drop in viewers when compared to the numbers who turned on the show to see the premiere of the battle rounds one night prior, as the site reported that 11.15 million fans tuned in to see Jennifer, Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, and Miley Cyrus whittle down their teams on October 16 – only to be left feeling less than impressed with Hudson in particular.

As fans saw Jennifer mold her team with mentor and former Destiny’s Child singer Kelly Rowland, a number of The Voice viewers tweeted out that they weren’t exactly loving her outspoken take on coaching and would be turning off.

One viewer claimed that Hudson’s “conceited attitude is SO F***ING #ANNOYING” that they “can barely watch the show.”

“Jennifer Hudson is ruining this season of The Voice,” another viewer tweeted as the battle rounds aired, while @tracie_haskell harshly claimed that the Oscar winner “is the worst addition to The Voice.”

Others made it pretty clear that Hudson was the reason they’ve decided they won’t be watching the current season.

“Not watching until Jennifer is off the show…” @clark32922 tweeted of their decision to turn off the singing competition.

“Have not been watching this year,” The Voice fan @renalda_s added on the social media site amid the ratings decline, stating that they were “not a fan of Jennifer.”

But while many slammed the “Spotlight” singer and claimed that she’s the reason they’re turning off the show as ratings slip, others instead heaped praise on the star for being herself and made it clear that they were actually loving seeing her on the show after she joined for the first time earlier this year.

“Girl you are amazing just the way you are. Great Voice,” one fan wrote after seeing Jennifer on the NBC series. “Welcome to the chair of The Voice. Enjoyed watching.”

Amid the very mixed responses from fans, it was confirmed last week that Hudson will be departing her red spinning chair when the show returns for Season 14 in 2018.

Instead of serving out her second consecutive round, she’ll instead be reclaiming her chair on The Voice U.K. while Alicia Keys will be returning to the U.S. version alongside Blake, Adam, and new coach Kelly Clarkson.

The Voice Season 13 airs on Monday and Tuesday nights on NBC. Season 14 is slated to debut in February 2018.

