Kailyn Lowry’s New Baby Daddy, Chris Lopez, Posts Message On Twitter About Missing His Son

Kailyn Lowry’s new baby daddy, Chris Lopez, is missing their son Lux Russell, who is currently with his reality star mom in Los Angeles, where she’s filming the Unseen Moments and Reunion specials for Teen Mom 2.

According to a report by In Touch Weekly magazine on October 21, Kailyn Lowry’s ex-boyfriend opened up about missing his son on Twitter just days after Lowry and her three children, including seven-year-old Isaac and three-year-old Lincoln, traveled to the west coast from their home in Delaware.

“Miss my youngin,” Lopez wrote in a recent tweet to fans.

As Teen Mom 2 fans well know, Chris Lopez has done his best to keep his relationship with Kailyn Lowry and his son out of the spotlight and has refused to film scenes for Teen Mom 2 in recent years. That said, he didn’t hesitate to post a message about Lux Russell on Twitter days ago and was immediately met with backlash from his fans and followers who labeled him as “pathetic” for failing to take the legal steps necessary to be ensured time with the baby boy.

“He doesn’t miss [you]. She said you’re a deadbeat,” one person wrote.

Another commenter pointed out that Kailyn Lowry’s other baby daddies, Jo Rivera and Javi Marroquin, have done plenty to make sure that they see their sons as much as they can. Meanwhile, Lopez has reportedly failed to take any sort of steps to see Lux Russell.

While Chris Lopez may not have done anything quite yet when it comes to the court system, a report by Hollywood Life several weeks ago suggested that Lopez’s mother was encouraging him to file for full-custody of the child. As an insider explained at the time, Lopez didn’t want to take the child from his reality star ex-girlfriend but his mom was reportedly concerned about his visitation rights.

The Hollywood Life insider also said that Chris Lopez’s mom reportedly didn’t approve of the lifestyle Kailyn Lowry was living and didn’t take too kindly to the fact that she has three children from three different fathers.

To see more of Kailyn Lowry, her family, and her co-stars, including Jenelle Evans, Leah Messer, Chelsea Houska, and Briana DeJesus, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

