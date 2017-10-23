Jenelle Evans Returns To Filming On ‘Teen Mom 2,’ But Is She Quitting The Show? ‘That’s A Wrap,’ She Declares

Jenelle Evans and her husband, David Eason, traveled to Los Angeles last week to film a number of special episodes of Teen Mom 2, including the Unseen Moments special and the Season 8 reunion special, over the weekend.

On Instagram, just weeks after telling her fans and followers that she was probably quitting the show after feeling disrespected by MTV, who she claims incorrectly manipulated her Teen Mom 2 Season 8 storyline, Jenelle Evans shared a photo of herself and her co-stars, including Leah Messer, Kailyn Lowry, Briana DeJesus, and Chelsea Houska, filming in front of a view of the city.

“That’s a wrap,” Jenelle Evans declared in the caption of the October 21 photo.

As fans will recall, Jenelle Evans said she was likely calling it quits on filming Teen Mom 2 after production got “out of hand” and became unhealthy for herself and her family, including her husband, David Eason. As she explained, the network allegedly treats them as if they are in cages and acts as if they are in some sort of freak show.

Jenelle Evans went on to say that once the network begins to treat her with respect, she’ll return. However, if they chose not to, she will reportedly be perfectly fine and happy moving on from the show and focusing on her family and her married life with David Eason.

“It’s not healthy for us anymore, just harming us mentally,” she said on Instagram earlier this month.

While Jenelle Evans made shocking allegations against MTV just weeks ago, it is hard to say whether or not her time on the show has actually come to an end. After all, she did return to filming this week.

Although Jenelle Evans has shared numerous photos of herself filming Teen Mom 2 specials this week, everything she filmed appeared to be a part of Season 8, which she is contractually obligated to complete. As for Season 9, fans will have to wait and see what happens.

To see more of Jenelle Evans and her co-stars, including Kailyn Lowry, Leah Messer, Chelsea Houska, and Briana DeJesus, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]