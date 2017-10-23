‘DWTS’: Maksim Chmerkovskiy Reveals The Truth About Vanessa Lachey ‘Feud’

Dancing with the Stars pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy is revealing the truth about his widely reported “feud” with DWTS partner Vanessa Lachey after he controversially skipped out on dancing with the TV host ahead of a live show last month.

After several reports claimed that Maks refused to turn up to the taping because of drama with Vanessa, he’s now setting the record straight on the allegations of a rift between the pair and claiming that there was actually never any feud to begin with.

When asked about the drama by Us Weekly on October 21, Chmerkovskiy coyly responded to the outlet, “What drama?” before adding that “[things] were never bad” between himself and Vanessa on the show.

“It’s been a great season,” the Ukrainian dancer continued, stating that things have been “great” for himself and Vanessa despite his reluctance to hit the dancefloor with her last month.

But while Maksim is denying all the feud allegations, he did continue by admitting that tensions can easily get pretty high on the popular ABC show because the pressure’s really on the pros and the celebrities.

“It’s a tough show… when you’re good enough to make it all the way, you go through that much more stuff,” he said. “We’re a great couple. We’re doing our best.”

Chmerkovskiy then continued to praise Lachey by adding that she’s been putting as much time into the show and rehearsals “that she should.”

Maksim’s attempts to downplay the drama come shortly after Vanessa’s husband Nick Lachey, who’s also competing on Dancing with the Stars alongside Chmerkovskiy’s wife Peta Murgatroyd, said that reports claiming the two were caught in a feud had been sensationalized.

When asked about his wife’s alleged drama with her DWTS partner, Nick put an end to the rumors and told The Insider that there was no “personality issue” and “no conflict” between her and Maksim.

“I don’t know what the press has been reporting in detail, but I can say that they’re fine,” he continued of how they’ve been getting along during their time on DWTS, adding that “it’s all good” between them.

But despite all the drama denials, several outlets claimed that the reason Chmerkovskiy skipped out on the performance was because he was butting heads with Lachey after host Erin Andrews said during the show that Maksim was absent due to a “personal issue.”

E! News then alleged a feud was brewing between the two and claimed that Vanessa and Maks had serious friction behind-the-scenes in the rehearsal room.

People also reported that there was drama between the twosome, reporting last month that there was supposedly “a big chemistry issue.”

“They both have big personalities and that’s not always the best recipe for a good partnership,” the site’s DWTS insider added.

Vanessa herself has also done her part to downplay the feud rumors but alluded to possible drama between herself and the fiery Dancing with the Stars pro earlier this month by admitting that they were both doing their best to “manage” the situation.

“[Maks] took a week off and we just kept doing this,” she told Access Hollywood after performing together on October 2. “Everybody has their ups and downs.”

Dancing with the Stars Season 25 airs on ABC on Monday nights.

[Featured Image by Rich Fury/Getty Images and Angela Weiss/Getty Images]