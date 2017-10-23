Donald Trump Has B-52 Bombers On Standby: North Korea WW3 Threat ‘Should Be Taken Seriously’

The war of words between President Donald Trump and North Korea has reached new heights, sparking fears that the threat of World War 3 is a very real one. As reported by News Australia, President Trump told the Fox News program Sunday Morning Futures that the U.S. military stands ready to attack North Korea should the need arise. Trump did say that it would be “nice” not to have to attack North Korea but said that “we’re so prepared” to go to war.

“You would be shocked to see how totally prepared we are if we need to be. Would it be nice not to do that? The answer is yes. Will that happen? Who knows.”

As reported by CNN, it is extraordinary to see a U.S. president discuss the possibility of military action against North Korea so openly. This, however, is Donald Trump, who is most definitely a president like no other. It was extraordinary to see Donald Trump tell the United Nations that he would “totally destroy” North Korea. Trump’s Twitter tirades describing North Korean leader as a “little rocket man” who is on a suicide mission, was also extraordinary.

The CNN report also points out that there has been a hardening in the attitude towards North Korea across the Trump administration. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson promised to keep up diplomacy until “the first bomb drops,” whilst the CIA warned that North Korea is on the cusp of being able to deliver a nuclear strike on the U.S. mainland.

Donald Trump’s latest message comes whilst the U.S. military is carrying out joint military exercises with South Korea and Japan off the Korean peninsula.

It seems that Donald Trump is taking the threat of World War 3 very seriously. According to the Daily Star, Trump has ordered the B-52 nuclear bomber fleet to its highest state of readiness since the end of the Cold War. Air Force chief of staff General David Goldfein claimed that this step was not as the result of any “specific event,” but said the advanced state of readiness was a response to the “reality of the global situation we find ourselves in.”

Of course, North Korea has not remained silent in the face of Trump’s comments. As reported by the Inquisitr recently, North Korea branded Trump a “barking dog,” and claimed that he is pushing the world to the “edge of World War 3.” As reported by the Independent, North Korea also took some extraordinary steps this weekend.

In an open letter to the world’s leaders, North Korea branded Trump “heinous and reckless” and said that Trump’s threats are “a big miscalculation and an expression of ignorance.” The letter from North Korea’s leaders claimed that they are “a fully-fledged nuclear power which has a strong nuclear arsenal,” and the means of delivering those weapons against their enemy.

North Korea also accused the Trump administration of “trying to drive the world into a horrible nuclear disaster.”

It should be said, that whilst the threat of a nuclear World War 3 is real, the threat is not imminent. The U.S. may have put its B-52 bombers on standby, but there is no sign of U.S, citizens being evacuated from South Korea and Japan. Whilst U.S. forces in the region have been increased, there is no sign of the massive military buildup that would be required for a ground war.

As reported by the Guardian, diplomatic solutions are being pursued, so we must hope that Trump’s strategy is to present a tough stance to North Korea while the diplomats negotiate a solution that avoids the outbreak of World War 3.

[Featured Image by South Korea Defense Ministry/AP Images]