Does Justin Timberlake’s Return To Super Bowl Prove White Privilege Still In-Style At 2017? Twitter Weighs In

Justin Timberlake hooked up with Jimmy Fallon to announce his return to the 2018 Super Bowl halftime show 14 years after the infamous nip-slip controversy with Janet Jackson which coined the pop culture vernacular “wardrobe malfunction.” Meanwhile, fans called out the NFL and its organizers for having Timberlake back to honor his white privilege.

Comeback In-Style

The former N’Sync band member’s announcement was posted on his multiple social media accounts with a caption, saying, “I DO have the time. Half the time.”

Pepsi then tweeted a poster of the event confirming the announcement, adding, “It’s official: @jtimberlake is taking the #PepsiHalftime stage at #SBLII Tune into #SNF tonight for the full scoop [and] we’ll see you on Feb 4!”

Justin Timberlake now holds the record as the artist with the most number of appearances in the most-watched event on US television, drawing more than 100 million viewers. The 10-time Grammy winner first appeared in Super Bowl 2001.

‘How About Janet?’ Backlash

Meanwhile, his 2004 Super Bowl appearance in Houston became the most iconic when Timberlake ripped off part of Janet Jackson’s garment which briefly bared her breast.

This incident stirred up an unexpected backlash from fans who complained about the lack of recognition for Jackson who had been forced to film an apology for the initial incident, NME reported.

Journalist Ernest Owens shared his sentiments on Twitter, saying, “Still ensuring white privilege remains in style in 2017. Meanwhile, Janet Jackson is still left in the cold.”

“My only request is that you don’t perform any of the music inspired by her brother or any Black artist,” Owens continued. “You love our culture, but disrespect our people.”

In addition, a commenter with the username @WinnyMelanin brought up the past incident, replying, “[Justine Timberlake] never apologized to her. [She] even said it herself.”

On the other hand, the list of previous halftime headliners includes Coldplay, Beyonce, Katy Perry, Bruno Mars and Madonna. Lady Gaga headlined this year’s Super Bowl at the NRG Stadium in Houston which raked in an astounding 117.5 million viewers, making it the second-most-viewed halftime show in SB history, behind Katy Perry’s set at Super XLIX with 120.7 million viewers.

