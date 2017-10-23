‘Fuller House’ Fans Freak Out Over John Stamos’ Fairytale Engagement To Caitlin McHugh

John Stamos has announced his engagement to his girlfriend of one year, Caitlin McHugh, but some of his fans are having a hard time with the news. Stamos, 54, broke the news of his engagement on social media, posting an illustration of a man and woman in an embrace in front of a castle with the caption, “I asked…she said yes!…And we lived happily ever.” Stamos tagged the image at Disneyland after being spotted at the California theme park earlier in the day by fans.

John Stamos is best known for his role as Jessie Katsopolis on the long-running ABC sitcom Full House and the Netflix spinoff, Fuller House. For nearly 30 years, John’s character has been attached to longtime love Rebecca “Becky” Donaldson (Lori Loughlin). Fans have followed the TV couple’s love story, wedding, and the birth of their identical twin sons. Uncle Jessie and Aunt Becky even had a theme song, “Forever,” which Stamos performed at their 1991 wedding.

Now, some fans of the franchise are having trouble separating John Stamos’ fairytale engagement from his fictional life on Full House. After Stamos posted news of his engagement, fans flocked to social media to post reaction, with many of them saying they can’t imagine the star with anyone other than Aunt Becky.

Some fans were downright bummed that John is now off the market and starting a new life with Caitlin McHugh, 31. You can see fan reaction to John Stamos’ engagement news below.

Full House fans have long hoped to see a real-life romance between John Stamos and his TV wife. The longtime co-stars reportedly went on one date back in the day, but a real-life romance didn’t pan out. But before he began dating McHugh, John Stamos revealed to Huff Post Live that Lori Loughlin was the “one that got away.” So no wonder Full House fans are in a frenzy over his engagement announcement.

Of course, John Stamos hasn’t been waiting around for three decades for the real-life Aunt Becky. Lori Loughlin has been married to designer Mossimo Giannulli since 1997, and some Full House fans seem to forget that John Stamos was previously married to Rebecca Romijn from 1998 to 2005.

Take a look at the video below to see John Stamos’ Jessie performing his love song to Becky at their wedding on Full House.

