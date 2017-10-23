Meghan Markle’s Family Infuriated As Half-Sis Takes Advantage of Sis’ Famous Relationship With Prince Harry

Meghan Markle’s family is not happy with older sister’s plan of releasing a tell-all book. For one thing, the book will be about Meghan and some family secrets will be revealed as well. Besides, the Suits star is not close to her paternal half-sister so it appears that Samantha Grant might just be cashing in on famous sis’ popularity.

Samantha’s disdain for younger sister is also not a secret anymore because she has been vocal about it. Since Meghan started dating Prince Harry, Grant’s name and her association to the actress also made it to the headlines. However, since the beginning she has been saying negative things about her half-sister.

Prince Harry’s involvement in Meghan Markle’s life made her more well-known and the family thinks this is another reason for Grant’s decision to write the malicious book about her younger sister.

Likewise, they believe that the wheelchair-bound half-sister is taking advantage of the American actress’ immense popularity, especially now that she was rumored to be marrying the British Prince soon.

In any case, Samantha’s book was titled The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister and she said it will feature anecdotes about her apparent strained relationship with Prince Harry’s girlfriend.

The 52-year-old Samantha announced to the world how she despised Meghan by labeling her as “self-obsessed” social climber. In her previous interviews, she also said that her sister stopped communicating with her since 2008 after she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

Meghan Markle's sister @SamanthaMGrant is currently writing a memoir titled 'The Diary of Princess Pushy's Sister' https://t.co/aN3sLjOMUQ pic.twitter.com/nwM03AqXbZ — HELLO! (@hellomag) October 23, 2017

Moreover, she alleged that Meghan Markle abandoned some members of the family in order to become famous. Samantha publicly embarrassed her sister further by saying,

“The Royal Family would be appalled by what she’s done to her own family. The truth would kill her relationship with Prince Harry.”

Meghan Markle's sister claims public will be shocked by what Prince Harry's future princess is REALLY like https://t.co/PfKx9i51GG pic.twitter.com/HniqO30ZB4 — Mirror TV (@MirrorTV) October 23, 2017

In light of these accusations, Meghan Markle’s mother, Rosalyn, said that the claims were not true. She added that Samantha is just trying to drag her half-sister down to compensate for her own problems.

“Samantha has been estranged from her family for some time. Everything she said about Meghan is a lie,” she said.

It was reported that Thomas Markle, Meghan’s dad, was also saddened and deeply hurt by his eldest daughter’s statements to the press. A source even disclosed that Thomas was appalled when his older kids started talking to the media.

Samantha also recently appeared on Good Morning Britain and viewers slammed her as she discusses her upcoming book. They were quick to call her out on social media for riding on Meghan’s success, then they called her “money-grabber” and “leech.”

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to be preparing for their nuptials already. According to reports, the two are most likely to hold their wedding in the summer of 2018 and fans are waiting for the big announcement.

