Sara Sampaio’s Nude Photos Published Without Her Consent, Victoria’s Secret Model Suing French Magazine ‘Lui’

Sara Sampaio’s nude photos were published in by French magazine Lui but it was not what she thought it would be. In fact, the Victoria’s Secret model is now suing the publication for publishing the images without her consent and took to Instagram to slam the unprofessional act.

As the ripple of sexual harassment stories in Hollywood expand wider than it ever has after the Harvey Weinstein expose, the fashion industry is starting to get roped into the issue as the 26-year-old Portuguese model joins Cameron Russell in the #MeToo campaign initiated by Charmed star Alyssa Milano that was previously featured in an Inquisitr report.

According to Fashionista, the 26-year-old model, who made a name after becoming a Victoria’s Secret Angel, is pushing back against a French magazine their unprofessional move after they allegedly published Sara Sampaio’s nude photos even after she asked them not to.

“I was reluctant even scared about posting this but now more than ever is important to speak out! As models and as women, we need to stand together and demand the respect we deserve,” the 26-year-old model labeled her statement on Instagram.

Based on the model’s post, Lui and Sara’s agreement stipulates that she would shoot the cover feature for their Autumn issue “under the condition that there was no nudity.”

Sara Sampaio’s nude photos—albeit accidental ones—were included in the image collection she reviewed for the magazine. After seeing them, she reiterated the no nudity clause in their agreement, emphasizing that those shouldn’t be used in the final cut layout of Lui. Unfortunately, the French magazine still decided to publish them anyway.

On top of that, the Portugese model revealed that during the course of the photo shoot, she was “aggressively pressured to do nude shots on set.” Because of this, Sara and her agency are seeking legal action to implicate the publication who made her feel “violated, mistreated and disrespected as a professional and as a woman.”

“Just because I’ve consented to posing nude in the past, it does not give anyone the permission to assume I would do so again under any circumstance,” she added, calling out people who “bullied” her about the matter.

“I have the right to show my body how, when, where and for whatever purpose I choose. It’s my choice. And when I make that choice, I expect to be treated with respect and professionalism.”

The illegal publication of Sara Sampaio’s nude photos is just one of many ways a model can be violated in their industry. In fact, a piece from The Times revealed that some models didn’t know that groping isn’t part of their job as Russell starts a campaign of her own similar to #MeToo with the hashtag #myjobshouldnotincludeabuse.

