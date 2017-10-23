‘Star Ocean: The Last Hope’ Gets HD Remaster, 4K Support, Launch Bonuses, And November Release Date

A high-definition remaster of Star Ocean: The Last Hope is confirmed for a PlayStation 4 and PC (via Steam) digital release on Tuesday, November 28. The digital edition comes with several bonuses for those who purchase the game during its release window. It can be purchased for $20.99 on either platform.

Tri-Ace returns as the developer bringing classic Star Ocean games to current gaming platforms. The remaster is complete with 4K support on a compatible PC or the PlayStation 4 Pro, as indicated by the full title of the game that reads, “Star Ocean: The Last Hope – 4K & Full HD Remaster.” The new release features enhanced visuals, but no major changes to the original’s gameplay or storyline.

Although The Last Hope was originally an Xbox 360 exclusive, no plans have been announced to indicate an eventual Xbox One release.

Star Ocean on PC

According to the game’s page on Steam, the PC version will also offer achievements, trading cards, plus full controller support in addition to keyboard and mouse controls. Bonuses for Steam’s “Day One Edition” include a 10 percent discount, and an exclusive digital mini-soundtrack featuring a selection of music from the game. This deal is only available for a limited time, for PC gamers who buy The Last Hope before December 12 on Steam.

Star Ocean on PS4

Although Star Ocean: The Last Hope is the series’ fourth game, it is a prequel that takes place before any other story in the Star Ocean universe. Earlier this year, Star Ocean: Till the End of Time received a similar HD remaster release exclusively on PS4. These remastered games join the latest and fifth entry in the series, Star Ocean: Integrity and Faithlessness, on the platform.

Those who purchase The Last Hope through the PlayStation Store before January 8 also get a free Star Ocean PS4 theme and a set of 12 PSN avatars featuring the game’s cast. PlayStation Plus members can get a 10 percent discount as an added bonus if they make their purchases by December 12.

Get a glimpse of the graphical enhancements of Star Ocean: The Last Hope on PS4 and PC in the Japanese trailer below.

[Featured Image by Square Enix]