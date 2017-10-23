It looks like fans are about to see a big change in the coming of Shadowhunters Season 3. Aside from the major storyline the Lightwood siblings are about to feature, the television show’s executive producer Todd Slavkin teased that the series will have a change of tone.

The 52-year-old screenwriter revealed that viewers are about to see their favorite characters in more matured roles and situations. Also, in a series of tweets, Slavkin is hinting what is about to come.

Slavkin revealed that there will be a big possibility that the Lightwood siblings are going to have a major storyline in Shadowhunters Season 3.

Answering a fan’s question, he said that “there is a good chance” that viewers will see the siblings’ childhood. Will there be a glimpse of their backstory? There will be a lot of tales Alec (Matthew Daddario) and Isabelle (Emeraude Toubia) have to reveal. So, it is not far that they will be having their own narratives.

The EP also teased that if fans have loved the Lightwoods in “203,” they will surely love them more in the coming new installment. In another tweet, Slavkin responded to a follower who asked if it would be possible to see more scenes between Jace Wayland (Dominic Sherwood) and Izzy in Shadowhunters Season 3. “Very possible,” he said. He also added that Jace has no one to turn to when he needs some bits of advice but her.

There is a good chance. If you loved the siblings in 203, you are going to love S3 #nothinglikefamily #thepowerofchildren #shadowhunters https://t.co/13rxXKKA5w — Todd Slavkin (@toddzer1) October 17, 2017

Very possible. Who else can Jace turn to for advice about the opposite sex? #sistersknowbest #goaskiz #shadowhunters https://t.co/hTtBcmUlT0 — Todd Slavkin (@toddzer1) October 21, 2017

Meanwhile, in an interview with Slavkin along with another executive producer Darren Swimmer and director Matt Hastings at the recent New York Comic-Con, the three revealed that they are working to change the supernatural drama’s tone. The television adaptation of Cassandra Clare’s The Mortal Instruments will be more adult and mature this time, featuring “deepening relationships.”

“The three of us work very hard to reinvent the show, the way the show looks and feels and tastes.”

Hastings explained (via Hidden Remote) that the series has now shifted to become more mysterious and similar to “Polanski and Hitchcock.” However, fans are still going to witness intense action-packed scenes and the jazz, but it will have more serious tone.

Shadowhunters Season 3 is set to premiere on April 3, 2018, on Freeform.

[Featured Image by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images]