John Stamos Announces He Is Engaged To Caitlin McHugh Via Instagram

In March, 2016, it was confirmed that John Stamos was dating model and actress Caitlin McHugh, after he first revealed he was dating someone new on The View. Following his visit to the talk show, the actor was spotted out and about with the actress, although her identity was not confirmed right away. Now, it seems that the happy couple is taking their relationship to the next level, as the Full House actor has announced that he is engaged to McHugh. In a post to his Instagram account, John Stamos shared the news with his more than 2 million followers.

As E! News reported, Stamos made his engagement official on October 22, and shared the news in an Instagram post which had the couple tagged at Disneyland. The two are said to be frequent visitors of Disneyland because of Caitlin McHugh’s love for “the House of Mouse.” In fact, the couple appeared to be there earlier in the month as well, as McHugh had pictures of the two of them together posted to her own Instagram account as of October 5.

The engagement announcement from John Stamos showed an illustration of the couple standing in front of the magic kingdom with fireworks around the castle. In the caption for the post, the actor simply said “I asked…she said yes!…And we lived happily ever after.”

Although John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh may have started dating in early 2016, it seems that the two met prior to that, as they both appeared in a 2011 episode of Law & Order: SVU together. While the actor may best be known for his role in Full House, television audiences might recognize McHugh for her work on such shows as Switched at Birth and The Vampire Diaries. The actress also appeared in the movie I Am Legend alongside Will Smith.

While the couple likes to keep their relationship private for the most part, according to The Hollywood Reporter, when John Stamos spoke to Ryan Seacrest last week, the two were discussing who might end up married first, and the actor revealed that he was very much in love with Caitlin McHugh. As for the actress, she has said in the past that when it comes to relationships in the spotlight, they try and keep things private because they have seen how people all chime in on what a couple is doing, and they do not want that for themselves. In fact, she said that they are very happy together and the hope is that she and John Stamos will continue to be happy well into the future.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]