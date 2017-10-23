Power Season 5 is now in production, but Starz has yet to announce the television show’s official release date. Fans are expecting to see the series return in 2018, and it might once again stay in the summer.

However, it looks like fans are about to see a new face joining James “Ghost” St. Patrick (Omari Hardwick), Kanan (50 Cent), and more. Gerard Butler, who is best known for his role as Leonidas I in 300, seems to be considering joining the crime drama-thriller series’ fifth installment.

In an interview for the promotion of his new movie Geostorm (via Capital Xtra), Gerard Butler addressed the issue about 50 Cent’s request for him to play a part in Power Season 5. “[50 Cent] has got to try and get me on Power,” he said. Although the 47-year-old actor seems interested, he said that he still needs to “wine and dine” before revealing his decision. “Come on 50, where’s my invitation?” he joked.

The 42-year-old rapper, on the other hand, answered Butler’s interview on his Instagram account. Posting The Ugly Truth star’s interview clip, he said that he needs to raise and have enough money to pay for his appearance in the television show’s new season. “Slow down man, slow down,” he captioned the short video.

“You jumping the gun f***,” 50 Cent continued to say. He then disclosed that he will see what he can do to add Butler in the coming season’s cast.

Slow down man,slow down. I'm trying to wait till I got enough money to get @GerardButler on POWER. you jumping the gun fool. Now let me see how I can do this shit. ????‍♂️smh Damn!! LOL A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent) on Oct 18, 2017 at 6:47am PDT

Meanwhile, although 50 Cent already revealed that Power Season 5’s cast members are now back on set, Starz has yet to reveal its official premiere date.

According to Cartermatt, the television show’s return might be seen in the summer of 2018.

It may be impossible for the network to move the series’ release date, knowing that it has made a lot of records in the mentioned timeslot. Aside from earning sky-high ratings, fans are also used to seeing the series on that season of the year. It is even impractical to launch its first episode earlier in the first week of June.

You know I'm gonna make it hard to shine. season 5 we on some shit, POWER #power A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent) on Oct 6, 2017 at 5:39pm PDT

It is, too, unworkable for the network to reveal Power Season 5’s final episode that will be followed by Outlander Season 4’s premiere episode. So, there might be a big possibility that Omari Hardwick’s television show will be launched on July 1 while Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe’s series will premiere on September 9.

