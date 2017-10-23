Blac Chyna is turning up the heat on Rob Kardashian in her new lawsuit. The Kardashians and Blac Chyna are actually exchanging civil lawsuit filings, and now Blac Chyna has provided documents that she says prove that Rob Kardashian did not lose any weight through diet and exercise like he claimed, but rather he had spent over $100k in weight loss surgery and then failed to keep the weight off. Blac Chyna is firing back after Rob Kardashian revealed this summer that Chyna had secret “post-baby” surgery, sharing with the world a photo of Blac Chyna in a hospital gown.

Blac Chyna is suing Rob Kardashian and the whole Kardashian family for harming her reputation and forcing the cancellation of her show with Rob Kardashian, Rob & Chyna. In the civil suit, Blac Chyna also claims that Rob assaulted her. The Kardashians fired back last week saying that it was Blac Chyna who assaulted Rob Kardashian after a long night of cocaine and alcohol abuse.

Sources who are familiar with the details in the court documents say that the Kardashians allege that while Rob Kardashian watched the kids, Blac Chyna partied with a stripper.

“They claim the night before the incident, Chyna was using coke and drinking alcohol from morning till night. They say later that night Chyna and Rob went to a strip club and Chyna got a stripper to come home with them.”

Rob Kardashian finding it 'difficult' to get motivated to lose weight https://t.co/Q2lNyivm7Y pic.twitter.com/zvUZRQbl3b — Eyewitness News (@ewnupdates) October 4, 2017

But new information from the public documents in the Blac Chyna, Rob Kardashian court case indicates that Blac Chyna and her lawyer Lisa Bloom are not backing down. They are saying that while Rob Kardashian outed Chyna for having post-baby plastic surgery after having her second child, Chyna kept quiet about Rob Kardashian’s secret weight loss surgery, until now.

Blac Chyna, whose real name is Angela White, states in the court filing that she has proof that Rob Kardashian had extensive weight loss surgery, spent $100k, and then told people he lost the weight through hard work. Rob Kardashian had mocked Blac Chyna’s “mommy makeover” even though he required much more surgery to mimic weight loss.

“In fact, Rob Kardashian himself underwent weight loss surgery that cost $100,000, whereas Ms. White’s surgery was for a lesser amount. Ms. White underwent minor cosmetic procedures including a breast and butt reduction as well as a small amount of liposuction around her belly button.”

Blac Chyna’s thoughts are that Rob Kardashian threatened some of Blac Chyna’s endorsement deals as a “social media influencer.” Rob Kardashian shared details about Blac Chyna’s surgery including photos of her on a gurney, along with nude pictures and a detailed rant as part of his “revenge.”

Blac Chyna also says that Rob Kardashian boasted that he paid for her surgery, which she can prove is also a lie.

“Everyone wonders how Chyna lost all that weight after the baby and she lies to everyone but no I’m such a great Husband that on our anniversary I paid 100K to do this surgery to get all everything fixed as much as they could.”

Rob Kardashian is determined to lose weight after split https://t.co/VjBsKykHqT pic.twitter.com/jqd4e7Cm0g — Zesty Celebrity News (@zesty_celebrity) October 2, 2017

Blac Chyna’s lawyer Lisa Bloom says that she and her client wanted to keep things quiet, but if the Kardashian family wants a war, it’s on. Bloom says that she plans to “vigorously” represent Blac Chyna and expects to collect millions from the Kardashians who have gone after Chyna in a vindictive manner.

But even with alleged extensive weight loss surgery, Rob Kardashian admits that he still struggles. Kardashian claims that he is working on his revenge body. Rob Kardashian had gained a lot of weight over the years but started to lose it when he first started dating Blac Chyna. But when Chyna got pregnant, Rob started to slip, and when they started fighting, Kardashian started packing on the pounds again.

RELATED REPORTS BY INQUISITR

Rob Kardashian In Desperation, Locks Himself In Bedroom And…

‘KUWTK’ Khloe Kardashian Allegedly Had Extensive Plastic Surgery…

Experts Say Kardashian Ex Blac Chyna’s Butt Implants Are Deflating

Kardashians Urge That Blac Chyna Was High On Coke, Booze When…

But sources close to Rob Kardashian say that he is going to start taking weight loss seriously again.

“We’re told he’s determined to lose it and has already hired a nutritionist and started working out again. His goal is to get back to the ‘old Rob’ and he’s determined to do it on his own… with no help from friends or family.”

It’s unclear whether this means that Kardashian will go under the knife as Blac Chyna alleges he did the first time he dropped some pounds.

While Blac Chyna and Rob are battling, he is paying her $20k a month in child support, even though in one of his rants he claims he isn’t the baby’s father.

Do you believe that Rob Kardashian had $100k in weight loss surgery rather than losing it through diet and exercise?

[Featured Image by Greg Doherty/Getty Images]