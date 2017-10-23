‘Final Fantasy’ Art Exhibits Are Coming To California And Japan In Celebration Of Series’ 30th Anniversary

Final Fantasy has been celebrating its 30th anniversary all year long with a number of game releases and special events. The latest among the festivities is a tribute to three decades of artwork that have shaped and defined its many fantastic worlds, characters, and creatures.

Coming to the Los Angeles area in December is “Final Fantasy 30th Anniversary: A Legacy of Art,” an exhibit showcasing artwork from across the entire Final Fantasy series. The official anniversary website promises art from the “past, present, and future” of Final Fantasy will be on display, with more details forthcoming.

In addition to art from the games, five guest artists have prepared a special tribute for the 30th anniversary. Participating in the tribute are artists Helen Chen, Joey Chou, Jisoo Kim, Perry Dixon Maple, and Sachin Teng.

The Final Fantasy 30th anniversary art exhibit opens at the Gallery Nucleus (210 East Main Street, Alhambra, California) on Saturday, December 2, and continues through Sunday, January 7, 2018. An opening reception is scheduled to be held from Noon until 9 p.m. on the first day. Admittance is free and open to the public, unless otherwise noted for specific events.

Fans in Japan are also being treated to a 30th anniversary art exhibit, but it’s scheduled to take place early next year. Final Fantasy art will be on display at the Tokyo City View Observation Deck Gallery in Roppongi Hills from Monday, January 22, 2018 until Wednesday, February 28, 2018.

Watch the announcement for the Final Fantasy art exhibit coming to California in its entirety in the following video.

[Featured Image by Square Enix]