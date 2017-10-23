The final season of Game of Thrones certainly promises to bring several storylines to full circle as the world could now learn who was meant to rule the Seven Kingdoms. However, some fans have other concerns about the eighth season. Will The Hound actually get to face his brother The Mountain before Westeros is overtaken by the White Walkers? The brothers are expected to take part in the epic Cleganebowl in Game of Thrones Season 8 and it looks like Sandor Clegane will ultimately get the redemption he deserves.

It’s no secret that The Hound and The Mountain disliked each other. In the first season, Petyr Baelish told Sansa and Arya Stark how Gregor Clegane disfigured his own younger brother when they were still children. Fans even got a glimpse of what a fight between the two would look like when Sandor Clegane prevented his brother from killing Ser Loras Tyrell during a tourney. Luckily, The Hound has made it clear that Cleganebowl is definitely happening in Game of Thrones Season 8. But could this also mean that Sandor will get to redeem himself from his previous crimes?

The Hound has been one of the most complex characters in the Seven Kingdoms. The antihero stood up to Joffrey Baratheon and saved the Stark girls numerous times. However, he also didn’t think twice about killing the innocent to get what he wants. Although the recent developments in Sandor Clegane’s storyline indicate that he is now one of the good guys, fans suspect that his fight with The Mountain will lead to an awesome conclusion for the Hound in Game of Thrones Season 8.

There are speculations that Sandor Clegane will be well rewarded for defeating Cersei Lannister’s personal guard in the final season. It is possible that Daenerys Targaryen might decide to make him one of her own Queensguard and The Hound could be chosen to watch over the Mother of Dragons’ possible heir in Game of Thrones Season 8. Another possibility is that Sandor could turn down the opportunity to serve Dany and choose to live the rest of his life in peace.

The Hound’s future might not yet be clear but fans can definitely expect Cleganebowl in Game of Thrones Season 8. The final season will air on HBO in 2019.

[Featured Image by Helen Sloan/HBO]