Suri Cruise 2017: Katie Holmes Bonds With Daughter While Tom Cruise Still MIA Due To Scientology’s Rules

Katie Holmes has been a mother and a father to Suri Cruise after the actress shockingly ended her 6-year marriage to Tom Cruise in 2012. Since then, the Mission: Impossible 6 actor has been absent in his daughter’s life due to Scientology’s strict rules. While the Hollywood superstar remained loyal to his controversial church, the Dawson’s Creek alum never fails to have mother-daughter bonding with the 11-year-old.

Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise enjoyed a hockey date a few weeks ago, watching New York Rangers versus New Jersey Devils. The 38-year-old actress has always been known as a sports enthusiast and it appears that her young daughter enjoys the same passion as well.

This is the kind of bonding that Tom Cruise has been missing out on for years. A previous report revealed that Tom Cruise has not seen Suri Cruise in over 1,000 days. Having to grow up without a father for quite a long time, it seems that the only daughter of Katie Holmes has already gotten used to the situation.

In fact, a source recently shared that Suri Cruise has “stopped missing” her dad, which is allegedly the reason why Katie Holmes has never talked about Tom Cruise even in her interviews and even banned the people close to them to mention anything about the actor.

Just like Suri Cruise, Katie Holmes has also put her past with her ex-husband behind her. The Dawson’s Creek actress is now reportedly dating Jamie Foxx after her very public split from the Mission: Impossible 6 actor.

Scientology is known for separating families once a member decided to leave the cult-like religion. Since Katie Holmes broke things off with Tom Cruise, the actress is considered a “Suppressive Person;” therefore the Mission: Impossible 6 actor should disconnect from her even if it means cutting ties with his own daughter as well.

Being the face of Scientology for years and a proud loyalist, Tom Cruise full-heartedly follows the rules to a T. While his actions are highly praised by the cult-like religion’s followers and leader David Miscavige, Katie Holmes and people outside the controversial church just can’t seem to fathom as to how he could put Scientology before his daughter Suri Cruise.

