Blac Chyna’s Mom Tokyo Toni Gets Slapped With Revenge Porn Charges Ironically Like Rob Kardashian

Looks like Blac Chyna’s mom, Tokyo Toni, will have the same fate as Rob Kardashian. In an interesting turn of events, the outspoken mother of the reality star is being charged with revenge porn — the exact same thing her daughter is currently suing her baby daddy.

In an exclusive report by The Blast, Tokyo Toni, whose real name is Shalana Hunter, has been issued a warrant last Friday for several charges. According to court documents obtained by the webloid, the mother-of-one has been charged with harassment/revenge porn as well as two counts of stalking.

Apparently, the charges were the result of a number of incidents committed by Tokyo Toni in the previous weeks. If proven guilty, the 45-year-old entrepreneur could face up to two years in prison and fines.

No further details have been revealed about the charges. Blac Chyna’s mom is due in court on December 22.

This is not the first time that Tokyo Toni had run-ins with the law. In 2016, Dream Kardashian’s grandmother faced a restraining order from her ex-husband Marcellus Hunter.

According to reports, Tokyo Toni threatened Hunter that she’ll “crack his head open,” prompting the latter to file charges.

And just recently, Tokyo sued Wendy Williams over some demeaning remarks about her and daughter Blac Chyna. The controversial mother demands a whopping $1 million from the sharp-tongued talk show host, adding that she caused her “stress and depression.”

In a hand-written lawsuit filed by Tokyo Toni on October 5, she accused Williams and the producers of her talk show of defamation, slander, and harassment. She also noted that the TV personality has continuously targeted her on The Wendy Williams show by displaying a “great deal of hate by saying these nasty irrational despicable things.”

Tokyo Toni added that Williams’ harassment on the show was so bad that she barely get any sleep. Aside from that, she claimed that Williams’ remarks caused her humiliation.

With all the stress from the host’s alleged harassment, Tokyo Toni revealed that she was forced to stop working as an Uber/Lyft driver.

It can be recalled that Williams and her guest, Whitney Cummings, shared their thoughts about various rumors, including those about Tokyo Toni and Blac Chyna during an episode of The Wendy Williams show.

Part of the controversial comments was about Tokyo Toni’s youthful appearance, which Cummings credited to “gold digging.”

“Gold digging keeps you young.”

