‘The Originals’ Season 5: Caroline, Klaus Reunion Details Revealed

Fans have been waiting for the much-anticipated reunion of Niklaus Mikaelson (Joseph Morgan) and Caroline Forbes (Candice King) in The Originals Season 5. However, it looks like viewers have to lower their expectations as the original The Vampire Diaries character might not be too involved in Klaus’ life.

So far, King will only appear in two out of the show’s final 13 episodes. So, there might be a chance that fans will not often see the two together.

In the previous season finale, Hayley Marshall (Phoebe Tonkin) brought Hope (Summer Fontana) at the Salvatore Boarding School for the Young and Gifted.

The special school is run by Alaric Saltzman (Matt Davis) and Caroline. In The Originals Season 5, Hope will be seen as a beautiful grown-up lady, now played by Danielle Rose Russell. So, as The Vampire Diaries fan-favorite and Hope are set to meet, there will be a big chance that Caroline will also get along with the young girl’s father, Klaus.

However, it will never be in the way that fans expect. According to Entertainment Weekly, Caroline and Klaus will meet again in Europe after Rebekah Mikaelson (Claire Holt) fails to visit his brother because of the magical curse they have. Rebekah will be asking Caroline’s help with an “intervention of sorts.” As she will gladly do the favor, the much-awaited reunion is about to happen.

To recall, the Hollow cursed the Mikaelson family from seeing each other.

So in an effort to save Hope, Elijah (Daniel Gilles), Kol (Nathaniel Buzolic), Rebekah, and Klaus did everything to remove the jinx from the young girl’s body. The spell was then transferred dividedly among them. To avoid the jinx to get stronger, they should never be reunited in any case. And it looks like Caroline knows everything about it.

Meanwhile, to tease the fans more of their much-awaited reunion, Candice King shared a snap of herself and Joseph Morgan on Instagram on the set of The Originals Season 5.

The photo was taken during the filming of The Vampire Diaries spin-off series. “Had fun playing with this hooligan over the past couple of days,” she captioned the picture. She also thanked the cast and crew of the television show for having her in their final season and used the hashtag “one for the Klaroline Shippers” in the image.

The Originals Season 5 is set to be released in 2018 on The CW.

