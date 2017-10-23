Katie Holmes, Jamie Foxx’s recent Malibu beach pictures allegedly showed one thing — after multiple denials and keeping their romance a secret for more than three years, the rumored couple is in fact in a happy relationship. The couple has not yet divulged any information when it comes to their future but multiple reports have surfaced that allegedly talked about their wedding and most importantly, Tom Cruise’s involvement in it.

After ending her high profile marriage with Tom Cruise, Batman movie actress Katie Holmes chose to dedicate her time to her daughter, Suri Cruise and choosing good projects for herself. There were alleged reports that she was not allowed to date anyone publicly because of her divorce contract with Tom. However, she was spotted with Tom’s former friend, Jamie Foxx on multiple occasions. Katie denied her affair rumors and Jamie went on to say that the reports about him getting involved with Katie are nothing but fake news.

“I am getting older but people think I am younger… When I was asked the other day by a 20-something girl how old I was, she looked at me as though 49 was a terminal disease,” said the Oscar winner during his recent appearance on The Graham Norton Show.

However, on Labor Day 2017, Katie and Jamie decided to take a walk on Malibu beach and reportedly confirmed all those rumors swirling about their personal lives.

The released picture showed Katie Holmes, Jamie Foxx walking side by side and looking extremely happy and satisfied in each other’s company. It did not take long for the media outlets to spread all kinds of alleged reports about the couple’s personal lives and how their marriage life is going to affect Tom Cruise.

A new report alleges that nearly five years after her divorce with Vanilla Sky movie star, Katie Holmes is all set to walk down the aisle again — this time for Jamie Foxx.

The report further allegedly reported that the 38-year-old Holmes is planning a small wedding with the 49-year-old Foxx, and is reportedly not worried when it comes to Tom Cruise, whom she shares 11-year-old daughter Suri with.

“They would want it to be a quiet, under-the-radar ceremony in a romantic spot like Italy or the coast of France,” the insider adds.

The news outlet further pointed that Tom will reportedly not be invited to her wedding.

As of this writing, Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx have not given out a statement about their relationship. Even their representatives have not commented on the released picture and the recent claims. Tom Cruise, on the other hand, is extremely busy filming Mission: Impossible 6 and would like to wrap the filming in few more weeks. So, even if the alleged reports are true that Katie and Jamie are planning a secret wedding, then also Tom Cruise is most likely to avoid being a part of his ex-wife’s big day.

