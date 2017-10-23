Louis Tomlinson To Marry Eleanor Calder Soon? 1D Star Gets Serious With GF After Danielle Campbell Split

It’s no secret that Louis Tomlinson is now a dad and he is obviously proud to be one. The One Direction star has been sharing photos of his young son, Freddy, in social media to show his love and affection to his little one. But is the bandmate of Liam Payne, Harry Styles, and Niall Horan now ready to start a family and ask Eleanor Calder to be his wife?

After Louis Tomlinson and Danielle Campbell broke things off early this year, reports of the 25-year-old singer and his on-and-off girlfriend, Eleanor Calder, rekindling their romance spread like wildfire. An insider has previously revealed that Louis Tomlinson and Eleanor Calder have been spending time together after the former’s split with the StarSruck actress.

Despite people saying that Louis Tomlinson moved on so quickly after ending things with Danielle Campbell. The One Direction singer didn’t seem to be bothered by talks surrounding his current relationship with Eleanor Calder, instead, he proudly showed off his model girlfriend at the 2017 Coachella Music Festival back in April.

The 1D star clearly showed that he has moved on from his past romance with Danielle Campbell. Louis Tomlinson only had his full and undivided attention to Eleanor Calder during the 2017 Coachella Music Festival. The One Direction star looked comfortable and relaxed as he paraded with his arm around his 24-year-old girlfriend at the event.

Good old Donny A post shared by Louis Tomlinson (@louist91) on Jul 22, 2017 at 1:54pm PDT

Fans and shippers of Louis Tomlinson and Eleanor Calder were brokenhearted after the pair ended their relationship back in 2015. While it seems like the father-of-one didn’t have a problem finding a replacement and found love with Danielle Campbell, his connection with Eleanor Calder may be strong enough for him to try and work things out again.

While the duo looked more and more in love and serious compared to their last romance, the Louis Tomlinson marrying Eleanor Calder news remain to be just speculations for now.

Meanwhile, despite whispers stating that Louis Tomlinson may have dumped Danielle Campbell to continue his romance with Eleanor Calder, it was previously revealed that the One Direction singer and the 22-year-old actress ended their relationship in good terms so there is definitely no bad blood between them.

🙂 A post shared by Louis Tomlinson (@louist91) on Jun 30, 2017 at 11:41pm PDT

[Featured Image by Jonathan Short/Invision/AP Images]