Trump Refuses To Tell Media When He Golfs After Third Straight Weekend Spent Golfing

President Donald Trump surprised many when he was spotted wearing glasses upon leaving the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia, on Sunday, October 22, as reported by the Inquisitr. Trump’s visit to the golf club was one that did not show up on the schedule provided to the press by the White House. Instead, Annie H. LeHardy, part of the in-town pool reporters, wrote that Sunday was a gorgeous day for golf, even though reporters did not initially know where they would be traveling with Trump.

“POTUS emerged from the White House at 9:38 am ET wearing a red hat, a white polo and dark pants to go to an undisclosed location but pool would note that today at a crisp, clear 55 degrees and expected to get warmer is a perfect day for golf. The motorcade is en route.”

Before long, according to a Buzzfeed White House pool report, the presidential motorcade arrived at Trump’s golf club and reporters sought information about whether or not President Trump was conducting any meetings at the golf club. Reporters waited at the tennis courts for more information, however, that information would not come from the White House, nor President Trump. Instead, Trump would be photographed in golf shoes that hinted at his activities.

“Motorcade arrived at Trump National Golf Club at 10:17 am ET. Pool is holding at tennis courts inside the club and asked if POTUS will have any work meetings on the course today and will update when we hear back.”

An updated Buzzfeed report noted that despite all the questions from reporters about Trump’s activities at the golf club, the White House would not give the media details about what the president was doing at the golf club for five hours. Mick Mulvaney was also spotted leaving the golf club.

#KellyOCam @realdonaldtrump leaves WH by less used North Lawn side. Glimpse in golf gear. pic.twitter.com/HXN0ItVxHJ — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) October 22, 2017

“POTUS spent 5 hours at his golf club and pool was not given any details on his schedule or if he was taking any working meetings during that time despite multiple requests. Eagle eyed photographer Al Drago noticed that OMB director Mick Mulvaney was among those leaving the club. Did not see POTUS before motorcade began rolling back to the WH at 3:09 pm ET after holding for an hour in vans.”

In the meantime, buzz about how often Trump has golfed over the past month continues to swirl on Twitter, with reactions like the following ones filling the social networking site.

Trump has spent 1 out of every 3 days as president at a Trump property, 1 out of every 4 days at a Trump golf club. https://t.co/ecKA3NtbBt — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 22, 2017

The description of the top above Associated Press photo notes that President Trump arrived back at the north lawn of White House on Sunday in the wake of playing golf at Trump National Golf Club.

#Trump & golf- our dream president!

Trump heads to his Virginia golf club for third consecutive weekend | TheHill https://t.co/SfFJbBn1Sw — Hope Kenyon (@HopeKenyon) October 21, 2017

The daily press schedule released from the Office of the Press Secretary of the White House noted that there would be “no public events scheduled” for Saturday and Sunday, without disclosing that Trump would engage in any golfing activities for the weekend. According to Globe correspondent Julia Jacobs, President Trump enjoyed time at Trump National Golf Club for nearly four hours on Saturday, but would not disclose his golfing companions.

“POTUS spent just under four hours at the Trump National Golf Club. The motorcade took off at 2:39 p.m. Pool held in vans for about 45 minutes before departure. No answer on POTUS’ company this afternoon.”

[Featured Image by Andrew Harnik/AP Images]