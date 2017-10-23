Justin Timberlake wants to show you a few things: The former ‘NSYNC frontman is headlining the Super Bowl LII Halftime Show when two NFL teams square off for the coveted Vince Lombardi Trophy. Justin’s big announcement comes nearly 15 years after Janet Jackson’s infamous wardrobe malfunction aka “Nipplegate.”

Justin Timberlake nearly broke the internet on Sunday when he took to social media and made the seismic announcement that he was confirmed for the halftime show at Super Bowl LII. In keeping with his whimsical way of doing things, the 31-year-old “SexyBack” singer tapped his best buddy, Jimmy Fallon, to deliver the news of the Pepsi Halftime Show.

Justin and Jimmy are known for their enduring bromance. So, it is unsurprising that he chose Fallon for the Super Bowl big reveal.

The boys’ sketch began with Justin Timberlake using a fake British accent and asking Fallon a question that involved wordplay, according to the Variety Entertainment News report.

“Excuse me, sir, do you have the time?”

“I was going to ask you, sir, if you have the time,” replied Fallon. Timberlake then asked Jimmy, “do have the time?” This back and forth went on for a few rounds until it became clear where Justin was going with his query.

Eventually, Fallon got the hint and went bonkers at the news. “You’re doing the halftime show at the Super Bowl?” acknowledged an elated Fallon. To wrap up the sketch, Justin Timberlake peers cleverly into the camera as Sherlock Holmes would do.

Timberlake’s appearance at the Super Bowl LII Halftime Show is a big deal. In 2004, his collaboration with Janet Jackson raised red flags in the back and front offices of the NFL, FCC — you name it. Jackson’s breast-baring incident, which she declares was an accident, changed the landscape of live television regarding potentially offensive acts.

And while fans have called for her return, there’s no official word on her status. If so, Justin Timberlake hasn’t let the cat out the bag yet.

Nonetheless, 2018 is shaping up to be a phenomenal year for Justin Timberlake. In addition to performing at the Super Bowl Halftime Show, the “Cry Me A River” singer is releasing new music. Sources say Justin has an album release scheduled for the spring of next year.

Check out Justin Timberlake at the Super Bowl LII Halftime Show on February 4, 2018, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Are you as excited as other JT fans all over the world?

