‘The Ranch’ Part 4 Release Date Confirmed By Netflix

Given how popular the American sitcom That ’70s Show was, most expected great things of the Netflix sitcom The Ranch. Moreover, most haven’t found the wild success and popularity of the series to be too surprising. In fact, most Netflix subscribers could not help but wonder when Season 2, Part 4 of The Ranch would be released by Netflix.

For those who are unfamiliar with The Ranch, it is an original Netflix series produced by the streaming giant themselves. It features Ashton Kutcher, Danny Masterson, Sam Elliott along with Debra Winger and Elisha Cuthbert. The series focuses on the return of Colt (played by Ashton Kutcher) after ending his unsuccessful attempt to become a professional athlete.

Fans of That ’70s Show have a special love for the series appreciating the co-stars Ashton Kutcher and Danny Masterson. Netflix has also done a fabulous job of pulling many other actresses and actors from That ’70s Show in as guest stars.

Spoilers ahead for those who have not watched Season 2 Part 3.

Part 3 focuses on Colt’s struggle to adjust after learning he has a newborn on the way. Things are complicated as Colt is currently juggling more than one relationship. Fortunately, Part 3 of The Ranch did end on a high note. It, however, left a few potential directions for the series to take when Season 2, Part 4 is released.

‘The Ranch’ Season 2, Part 4 Release Date

As those who follow The Ranch knows, Netflix released the series on 10-episode chunks by breaking up each season into two parts. Netflix confirmed the renewal of The Ranch for Season 2, Part 4 on October 7th, 2016. Unfortunately for subscribers, Netflix did not reveal the actual release date at that time.

Netflix sets Dec. 15 premiere for THE RANCH Part 4 (a.k.a. Season 2B) https://t.co/2vvjxGhjh9 #TV — Charles Trotter (@charlestrotter) October 22, 2017

What’s On Netflix– a Netflix fan site – predicted the streaming giant would release The Ranch Season 2, Part 4 around the month of December. The fan site went on to speculate the streaming giant would likely include Christmas themed episodes. A few days ago, the social media page dedicated to The Ranch confirmed the prediction with an official release date.

Are you thrilled to learn Season 2, Part 4 of The Ranch finally has a release date? Will you “binge race” through all 10 episodes in one sitting? Let us know your thoughts in the comments down below.

[Featured Image by COS/Getty Images]