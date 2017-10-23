Sen. Sherrod Brown Backs Up Rep. Frederica Wilson: Steve Bannon Is A ‘White Supremacist’

Senator Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) backed up his colleague, Rep. Frederica Wilson’s (D-FL 24th District) claim that former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon is a white supremacist Sunday on CNN’s Face The Nation. The democratic senator also stated that unnamed “studies” had shown that there are “allies of white supremacists sprinkled throughout the White House.”

Rep. Wilson stated in an interview with the New York Times on Friday that “the White House is full of white supremacists,” and claimed that Donald Trump’s attacks on her were racially motivated. Trump lashed out at Wilson in response to statements she made regarding a phone call the president made to the widow of a U.S. soldier killed in Niger, in which President Trump stated that fallen soldier “knew what he signed up for.”

Wilson was responsible for publicizing the call, which many claimed showed a lack of respect for the fallen serviceman, who was black. Wilson has stated that “Niger is Trump’s Benghazi, and he needs to own it.” The resulting back and forth between Frederica Wilson and the White House has only gotten worse, becoming a national spectacle and prompting strong feelings from both sides.

Wilson demanded an apology from Chief of Staff John Kelly on an appearance on MSNBC Sunday, after Kelly called her an “empty barrel” and claimed that she lied about being responsible for the funding of an FBI field office in Miami.

“Not only does he owe me an apology, but he owes an apology to the American people.”

In characteristic fashion, President Trump took to Twitter on Sunday to offer his own barbs at Rep. Wilson, calling her “wacky.”

Wacky Congresswoman Wilson is the gift that keeps on giving for the Republican Party, a disaster for Dems. You watch her in action & vote R! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2017

In the CNN interview, Sen. Brown expressed sadness at the way the president treats his political enemies. He stated that it was “beyond sad” that the president does not do more than than just “attack” and “demean,” and wished that Trump would sometimes apologize.

Rep. Frederica Wilson has gone from relative obscurity to national popularity in the days following this exchange. Many have taken to Twitter to express their support for the Florida democrat, including their infatuation with the congresswoman’s fashion sense and the large elaborate hats that she is known to wear.

.@RepWilson ????????❤️ Representative Frederica Wilson’s hats are EVERYTHING to me lately. pic.twitter.com/IceK7CIfm0 — KassandraSeven (@KassandraSeven) October 22, 2017

[Featured Image by Joe Skipper/Getty Images]