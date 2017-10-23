NBA Rumors: Suns Trading Eric Bledsoe Next After Firing Coach Earl Watson

The Phoenix Suns are absolutely not happy with the way their 2017-18 NBA season started, which made them decide to make a tough decision regarding the team’s future. According to the latest NBA rumors, the Suns will be trading veteran guard Eric Bledsoe next after firing Earl Watson as the head coach.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported the Suns fired coach Earl Watson. The decision was made after they suffered a 42-point loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, marking their third consecutive defeat in the 2017-18 NBA season. The Suns have been out of playoff contention since the 2010-11 NBA season. Though they are still in the middle of the rebuilding process, it’s definitely a pain in the eye for them to see their players playing poorly in the game.

Firing Watson could only be the start for the Suns, and some of their players are expected to be moved during the season. According to John Gambadoro of 98.7 Phoenix, Suns point guard Eric Bledsoe is one of the players who “want to be moved and will be moved” this season. Gambadoro revealed having a conversation with the veteran guard regarding a potential trade and cited a recent tweet of him saying, “I don’t want to be here.”

It was not the first time Eric Bledsoe was involved in NBA trade rumors. ESPN‘s Zach Lowe, SB Nation‘s Tom Ziller, and Basketball Insiders‘ Joel Brigham all predicted that Bledsoe will be traded this season. His recent tweet is a strong proof that Bledsoe really wants his way out of Phoenix.

One of his potential trade destinations is the Los Angeles Clippers. The Clippers just lost Chris Paul in a blockbuster trade with the Houston Rockets. They will definitely entertain the idea of bringing back Bledsoe, who played for them from 2010-2013. DeAndre Jordan also appeared to be recruiting Bledsoe with his recent tweet saying, “Come back home, bro.”

The Cleveland Cavaliers could also be a potential suitor of Eric Bledsoe if the Suns officially make him available on the trading block. Bledsoe shared the same agent with LeBron James, and both superstars reportedly have a good relationship. After losing Derrick Rose due to injury, the Cavaliers need someone like Bledsoe to run their backcourt. However, to acquire the veteran guard, the Cavaliers may end up parting ways with the Brooklyn Nets’ 2018 first-round pick.

[Featured Image by Christian Petersen/Getty Images]