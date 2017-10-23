Xbox One X’s New Trailer Reveals “Power” Of The Console As Release Date Quickly Approaches

The Xbox One X has a new trailer. The console which Microsoft is calling its most powerful one yet got a new TV spot which aired on Sunday. As Gamespot notes, the concept behind the commercial is that everything that you want to do, whether it be gaming, watching movies etc, is made better when you use the Xbox One X.

The specs of the new console from seem to back up these claims. According to Microsoft, it is 40% more powerful than the PS4 Pro. It has a custom vapor chamber and fan system to cool the Xbox One X’s 6 teraflops of power. The console’s design places the cooling system below the motherboard so that the heat can descend into the vapor chamber which contains water. A vacuum suctions that water and uses it to run the radiator fins and a fan syphons the air through the console so that everything stays cool, including the power supply.

The Xbox Wire blog post that explains the process behind the Xbox One X’s creation credits A Space Odyssey as the inspiration behind the design. They also emphasize that they did not want the new console to be bigger than the Xbox One S which was a difficult task because of the extra power they were putting into it.

As for processing, the 8-core custom AMD CPU works at 23GHz, which is expected to enhance the gaming experience, bringing the user enhance details and interactions during games. According to Microsoft, the increased graphic memory capacity (12 GB GDDR5) also expands game performance, allowing the user to immerse themselves into the world of the game. It will also help facilitate quicker load times. They also say that users can look forward to more realistic characters with clearer animations because of the 6 Teraflop GPU and 4K gaming environments.

Xbox One X is currently available for pre-order on the product website. The console will be available in stores on November 7, 2017, according to Polygon and will cost $499.99.

Will you be buying the Xbox One X when it comes out? Are you excited about all of its features? Let us know in the comments below.

