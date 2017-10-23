Washington Redskins LT Trent Williams Will Eventually Need Surgery On Torn Knee Ligament

Washington Redskins left tackle Trent Williams has a torn medial patella-femoral ligament in his right knee that will eventually require surgery. The six-time Pro Bowler told 106.7 The Fan in DC that he’s been trying to delay the surgery until after the season.

The ligament that needs to be repaired is the one that holds the kneecap in position and centered so that it doesn’t buckle or lockup, which could lead to even worse damage to his knee. Williams has been going through a lot of pain recently and is trying to push through while backup tackle Ty Nsekhe recovers from core-muscle surgery. Redskins head coach Jay Gruden asked his best player to hang on for a bit longer last weekend, and then Trent went out and played well in the team’s win over the San Francisco 49ers. This week Nsekhe is still out, and Williams is officially listed as questionable for Monday Night Football against the Philadelphia Eagles. Gruden spoke of Williams’ toughness after practice Saturday.

“He’s pretty much in the same place. Hopefully, that thing is… the pain and soreness are starting to alleviate a little bit, but he’s still a little gimpy,” said Gruden.

“Yeah, that is tough (the pain), but Trent is a tough guy, so we will see how it works, see how he feels tomorrow and go from there.”

Trent has missed the last two weeks of practice, and if he cannot play, Monday night against Philadelphia former Minnesota Vikings tackle T.J. Clemmings will get the start. Washington signed Clemmings earlier this season, but the vet offensive lineman hasn’t seen the field since week three though.

The surgery would require five to six months of recovery time, meaning Trent’s season would be over if he had the procedure done now. The team’s captain said that he’s had issues with the knee since before the season during training camp, but tore the ligament three weeks ago against Kansas City. Willaims will more than likely play in tomorrow night’s NFC East rivalry game in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Hopefully, the team leader will stay healthy and avoid any further issues. Up to this point, the injury hasn’t caused any dips in the level of his All-Pro play on the field.

Left tackles with 150+ pass blocks and no sacks allowed this season:

Joe Thomas

Riley Reiff

Trent Williams — Nathan Jahnke (@PFF_NateJahnke) October 16, 2017

[Featured Image by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images]