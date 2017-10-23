The latest trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi certainly resulted in several new theories involving Rey and Kylo Ren. However, the international version of the teaser possibly indicated that the major fight in Episode VIII is not between the girl from Jakku or General Leia Organa’s estranged son. Will Luke Skywalker finally confront Supreme Leader Snoke in an epic showdown this December?

There is little doubt that Luke Skywalker will eventually face the leader of the First Order. After all, it is practically a Star Wars tradition to pit the most powerful Jedi against a Sith Lord since the original trilogy. Some believe that Luke might decide to seek Snoke out and put an end on his manipulation of Kylo Ren in Episode IX. But is it possible that the highly anticipated fight will actually take place in Star Wars 8?

The final trailer for The Last Jedi seems to focus on establishing just how powerful Rey and Kylo Ren truly are. However, the version that aired in Taiwan may have revealed that Supreme Leader Snoke was actually talking to Rey. A Redditor pointed out that the subtitle on the Star Wars 8 teaser suggested Snoke’s opening line, “When I found you,” indicated he was speaking to a woman although the scene featured Kylo.

The Taiwanese subtitles also hinted on an alternative view on Snoke’s dialogue near the end of the trailer. When the villain says, “Fulfill your destiny,” he is addressing a man. Some believe that the First Order leader might be challenging Luke Skywalker into sealing his fate of becoming the final Jedi. Interestingly, Luke’s response, “This is not going to go the way you think,” also translates as being spoken to a man. Fans are hoping that this could be his way of declaring that he has no intention of being defeated in Star Wars 8.

The possible Force duel between Supreme Leader Snoke and Luke Skywalker could also give a new meaning to the sequel’s title. People have already been concerned that Luke will get killed before completing Rey’s training. Hopefully, Luke will survive in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which hits theaters on December 15.

