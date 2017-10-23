Kourtney Kardashian Earns Her Fan’s Ire For ‘Being Too Skinny’

Kourtney Kardashian just posted a picture of herself on Instagram and her fans criticized her again for it.

“Kourtney your [sic] a beautiful person but in my opinion I think your too skinny,” said a fan. Of course, that’s just one fan’s opinion and does not really talk about Kourtney’s entire fan base. But it may be a bit mean to call her out on the way she looks.

Kourtney Kardashian works very hard to take care of her body, but it seems like her fans aren’t liking it.

The Inquisitr had reported that Kourtney Kardashian exercises a lot of restraint in her eating and that she even skips bread baskets in restaurants.

Kourtney Kardashian keeps off carbs and has gluten-free pizza during the holidays. However, even for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, it’s not very easy. It requires a lot of self-control. Kourtney says that she keeps herself off the bread basket by ordering tea, which means when she has something to occupy her with; it’s usually easier for her to stay off it.

Even the alcohol that Kourtney consumes is very selective. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star says she just has tequila with lime and ice.

#PLTbyKourtney launching 10.26.17 @prettylittlething #ad A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Oct 20, 2017 at 2:09pm PDT

This also means that there are some food practices that Kourtney Kardashian follows when it comes to cooking. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star does not use a microwave. She goes on to say that if ever she has to heat up foods, she uses “stovetop or toaster oven instead,” People has reported.

Of course, staying in top shape all the time requires a lot of discipline and the Keeping Up Eith the Kardashians star seems to have it. It’s not down to her strict diet alone. Kourtney Kardashian works really hard in the gym with her trainer, Gunnar Peterson, to achieve a great physique.

#PLTbyKourtney launching 10.26.17 @prettylittlething #ad A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Oct 19, 2017 at 11:00am PDT

Kourtney Kardashian fasts one day in a week and on these days, she drinks bone broth and water. Do you think Kourtney Kardashian is too skinny? Do you think she follows a very strict diet? Tell us what you think in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images]