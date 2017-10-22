Kardashian Salad Diet: ‘KUWTK’ Stars’ Favorite Salads Revealed: Lose Weight, Check Out The Recipes Here

Keeping up With the Kardashians has a lot of viewers and one thing that everyone will not fail to notice is how fit the sisters are. It is true that they follow strict diet regimen to maintain their famous curves, but what do they exactly eat? The answer is salad!

Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall, and Kylie love to eat salads to keep fit and this is why they were always seen eating them in almost every episode of KUWTK. Likewise, throughout the show, the sisters can be spotted holding a bowl of greens and viewers, especially those who are on diet, want to know what kind and where to get those salads.

It turns out that the Kardashians’ favorite diet sustenance is actually a product of an establishment that sells organic fare. It was learned that the food outlet is called Health Nut and it offers a variety of menu items that include salads, sandwiches, noodle dishes, wraps, and even refreshing homemade drinks like smoothies.

Actually, it was Kim Kardashian who divulged the particular salad brand that she and her sisters love to munch on. She tweeted about it and revealed that it is located in Calabasas.

She said that many Keeping Up With The Kardashians fans were asking about their salad diet so she posted the name. Kim also shared that they always order the chef salad with mango iced tea.

Kim Kardashian has eaten the same salad "every single day" for years https://t.co/ds12u6klym pic.twitter.com/KZF0CPdKLb — PEOPLE Food (@PeopleFood) September 9, 2017

In any case, the salads are also easy to make. Fans who cannot buy them on the said establishment can just get the ingredients and prepare them at home. Check out the recipes of the Kardashian diet salads below.

Chef’s salad is Kourtney Kardashian’s favorite and she opts to use shredded chicken instead of turkey breast. It is not complicated to make, all you have to do is mix the chicken, shredded mozzarella, tomatoes, sprouts, avocado, cucumber, romaine and iceberg lettuce, and sunflower seeds in a bowl and it is ready to eat!

According to Health Nut, the KUWTK siblings also go for Chinese chicken salad with their signature sesame dressing. Here are the ingredients so you can make it at home: shredded chicken breast, chow mein noodles, pickled ginger, carrots, romaine and iceberg lettuce.

Now, complete the diet meal with Mango Greentini, the “yellow” drink that the Keeping Up With The Kardashian stars made famous. Anyone can prepare this healthy beverage anytime. Just mix these three ingredients: green tea, mango juice, and honey, add ice if preferred.

Meanwhile, since Kim mentioned Health Nut, the establishment owner, Shirley Choi, disclosed that their sales volume spike up as Keeping Up With the Kardashian fans showed great interest in the diet meal.

I just ate a kardashian salad ~ so bomb. Ima start eating more of those. — aℓexis.ღ???? (@Viva_Glam_Lexi) October 21, 2017

Everytime I watch the Kardashian’s I suddenly want a giant salad and green tea — erica (@erica_haase) October 5, 2017

late update: carli & i tried the big kardashian salad bowls & they were a 10/10! — exandra :(: (@exandratheloser) October 2, 2017

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]