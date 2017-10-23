Massive Vegetable Recall Prompted By Listeria Fears

A massive vegetable recall, which was announced by the United States Food and Drug Administration last week, was prompted by listeria concerns. As stated in the official announcement, a variety of products, including chopped vegetables and salad mixes, could be contaminated with the deadly bacteria.

According to the FDA, the voluntary recall was initiated by Mann Packing after a random sample of their vegetable products tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes.

Symptoms of a listeria infection generally include abdominal pain, diarrhea, fever, nausea, and a severe headache. The illness is rarely fatal. However, children, the elderly, and those with compromised immune symptoms are more likely to suffer severe symptoms and complications that could be fatal.

At this time, the FDA has not confirmed any illness or deaths caused by the recalled vegetables. They have also not confirmed whether Listeria monocytogenes was found in any products that were already packaged and shipped.

In an effort to prevent any possible illness or spreading of the bacteria, Mann Packaging, which is headquartered in Salinas, California, is recalling all of their fresh vegetable products marked with “best by” or “best if used by” dates ranging from October 11 and October 20.

According to the FDA, the products were distributed to packaging plants and retail stores throughout Canada and the United States.

Although many of the recalled vegetables were sold under the Mann’s name, they were also packaged and sold under a number of other brands, including Archer Farms, Compliments, Cross Valley Farms, H-E-B, Little Salad Bar, Signature Farms, Sysco Natural, Trader Joe’s, Walmart, and Western Family.

As reported by Miami Herald, many of the recalled vegetables were sold at popular grocery stores, including Aldi, Alberton’s, Safeway, Trader Joe’s, and Walmart.

Packaging plants and stores have removed the recalled vegetables from their shelves in Canada and the United States. However, consumers may have purchased the products before the recall was announced.

A list of vegetables that have been recalled over listeria concerns: https://t.co/JQHcr9EKNw pic.twitter.com/FfQ0eHUWhs — The Canadian Press (@CdnPress) October 20, 2017

Consumers who purchased the recalled vegetables are encouraged to throw them away or return them to the point of purchase for a full refund. The Mann Packing consumer care hotline, which can be reached by calling 888-470-2681, will be open for 24-hours per day until further notice. Consumers can also find further information about the vegetable recall on the Mann Packing’s official website.

[Featured Image by eggeegg/Shutterstock]