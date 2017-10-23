‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Bill’s Big Fake Out — Forces Wyatt To Be Loyal As War On Liam Continues

Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers reveal that Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) may have faked his apology to Liam (Scott Clifton) on Friday, October 20. The spoilers suggest that Bill will try to get Wyatt (Darin Brooks) on his side, only to use him to get back at Liam. However, the real explosive action will happen when Bill discovers that Wyatt is in a committed relationship with his ex-wife, Katie Logan (Heather Tom). It is setting up the scene for an action-packed November sweeps.

According to Soap Central, Bill told Liam that he had the recording deleted and Justin (Aaron Spears) stole the USB drive with the confession. It gave Liam no other choice but to step down and let Bill head Spencer Publications again. Without the recording, Liam doesn’t have any proof that Bill ordered the Spectra building fire. However, to prove that Bill wants to move forward, he suggests that the Spencers all work together still –Wyatt, Liam, and he. It seemed like a joke at first, but Bill will insist that he needs his sons by his side.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Bill will suggest to Wyatt that he should be Liam’s boss. At first, Wyatt doesn’t like the idea and points out it could lead to trouble. Bill isn’t stupid; he knows that Liam hasn’t dropped his beef with him. He may state that he has a feeling that trouble could be brewing within the Spencer family.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Liam wants to believe that Bill wants to move on and forget about the blackmail mess, but he refuses to trust him. Liam discloses to Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnesWood) that he doesn’t trust his father. He admits something feels awkward about his father’s apology.However, Steffy believes Bill is being the better person and just wants unity in the family.

At some point, Bill corners Wyatt and demands he pledges his loyalty to him. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Bill implies that if he gives him his loyalty, he will be repaid. Of course, typical Bill doesn’t reveal how he will repay him, only that it would benefit them both.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease explosive action is on the way. Bill will find out about Katie and Wyatt’s relationship during November sweeps, something that will get under his skin. He won’t like his son sleeping with his ex-wife. It could create tension between Wyatt and Bill in the next few weeks.

Do you think Bill’s apology was a big fake out? How will Bill react when he learns Wyatt and Katie are a couple?

