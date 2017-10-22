MLB World Series 2017: TV Schedule & Odds For Houston Astros Vs. Los Angeles Dodgers MLB Championship

The MLB World Series 2017 matchup is now set after the Houston Astros were able to win in Game 7 against the New York Yankees. That means Jose Altuve, Justin Verlander, and the Astros will take on the National Leauge representatives, the Los Angeles Dodgers. The two teams will begin their series to decide the latest Major League Baseball champions during the upcoming week. Here’s a look at the World Series 2017 television schedule with game times and channels, as well as the latest World Series odds heading into this exciting matchup.

The Los Angeles Dodgers advanced to the World Series this year by knocking off the defending champions, the Chicago Cubs, in five games for the National League Championship Series. Soon after it was learned they’d be taking on the Houston Astros, ESPN has reported that the Dodgers will enter the World Series as small favorites to win it. Westgate SuperBook in Las Vegas brought the early odds which suggest Los Angeles is a -140 favorite to win the title. That price increased to -160 on the moneyline by earlier this morning. That means a bettor needs to put up $160 for each $100 they’d want to win if the Dodgers end up winning this series.

As the MLB website reported, the first game of the World Series 2017 schedule will open on Tuesday, October 24, at 8 p.m. Eastern Time in Los Angeles. Dallas Keuchel (14-5) will be on the mound for the Astros against Clayton Kershaw (18-4) for the Dodgers. Game 2 takes place on Wednesday night at 8 p.m. Eastern Time in Los Angeles again. So far, only the Astros’ Justin Verlander (15-8) is scheduled for the pitching start.

The series will return to Houston for Game 3 and Game 4. These will take place on Friday and Saturday also at 8 p.m. Eastern Time. If necessary, a Game 5 will take place on Sunday, October 29th at 8 p.m. Eastern Time in Houston. All games for the MLB World Series 2017 will be officially televised by FOX and live streaming via Fox Sports Go website or apps for cable and satellite customers.

World Series 2017 schedule

Game 1 – Astros at Dodgers 8 p.m. ET (FOX)

Game 2 – Astros at Dodgers 8 p.m. ET (FOX)

Game 3 – Dodgers at Astros 8 p.m. ET (FOX)

game 4 – Dodgers at Astros 8 p.m. ET (FOX)

Game 5 – Dodgers at Astros 8 p.m. ET (FOX)*

Game 6 – Astros at Dodgers 8 p.m. ET (FOX)*

Game 7 – Astros at Dodgers 8 p.m. ET (FOX)*

For Game 1 of the series, Odds Shark has the L.A. Dodgers as -163 to -180 favorites on the moneyline. The visiting Houston Astros are priced anywhere from +140 to +161 depending on the sportsbook one uses. For the over/under runs total, Houston and Los Angeles have a total of seven for the complete game. There are no odds listed for other games in the series yet as the pitching matchups aren’t yet known.

It’s probably no surprise that these two teams are already the top contenders to win the World Series in 2018 as well. The Los Angeles Dodgers top the future odds list at Vegas Insider with 11 to 2 odds, while the Houston Astros are 7 t o1 favorites. The Chicago Cubs, Cleveland Indians, and New York Yankees are in a tie for third place, each carrying odds of 15 to 2 to win it all next season.

Sports fans, which of these two baseball teams will capture the 2017 MLB World Series win, the Los Angeles Dodgers or Houston Astros?

[Featured Image by Scott Halleran/Getty Images]