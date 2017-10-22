Maxine Waters Claims She Will ‘Go And Take Out Trump Tonight’ — Social Media Asks, Where Is Secret Service?

The video with Maxine Waters telling an audience in New York that she will “take out Trump” was discussed on Fox & Friends Weekend’s Sunday morning show, as it continues to gain strength online. Waters made this speech back on October 13 in front of a private audience at the Ali Forney Center in New York City.

She said this in a context that was quite clear to many. Waters said, “I’m sitting here listening, watching, absorbing, thinking about Ali even though I never met him. And with this kind of inspiration, I will go and take Trump out tonight.” According to Fox News, this line was followed by cheers for the California lawmaker.

Waters is not a fan of Trump and she’s suggested an impeachment of the president several times in recent months. According to the American Mirror, YouTube deleted the original video of Maxine Waters in which she says that she will “go and take out Trump.” Another version is still online and it is seen below in this article.

The American Mirror reminds their readers that it has only been four months since a man opened fire on a baseball game that put Steve Scalise in the hospital fighting for his life. Once those words came out of Maxine’s mouth and she realized she was getting cheers for that “take out Trump” comment, she pumped her fist. Social media users are asking whether they will take Waters into custody for her Trump threat, as seen below in a tweet.

Others on Twitter are asking what the Secret Service and FBI attend to do about this, but there’s been no word on any type of repercussion for Maxine Waters’ pledge to take out the president. The only backlash she is getting from this — voters don’t want this type of talk from a politician and some folks online are now asking for her removal. Some social media users have suggested that she is digging an even deeper hole for the already struggling Democratic Party.

Can the Surgeon General declare Maxine insane & have her taken into custody so she can receive the help she needs? https://t.co/TiQMgEowcU — Funkytown (@hotfunkytown) October 22, 2017

Her disdain for Trump once again clouded the agenda of the night, according to the American Mirror, when just two days after her New York City speech she took the stage at the Los Angeles City Hall to “rant about Trump.” This venue was a Los Angeles Aids Walk, but she “quickly turned the event into a platform to push her own political agenda.”

She went on to bash Trump to the point that made it obvious it was her dislike of the president that prompted her to push the subject at hand aside. Saying things like “And we have, unfortunately, an unstable, erratic person in the White House.” This is coming from a woman who just two days earlier basked in the glory of cheers after telling the crowd she would “take out” Trump?

During this speech at the Aids Walk, she acknowledged that “this wasn’t a political event,” but kept right on going with her visions of getting Trump out of the White House. With a snicker, she told the crowd that “We don’t know what this president will do, or say, or tweet from one day to the next. Don’t forget, this is not a political event, but I am heading toward impeachment, she told the crowd.”

Some folks online are asking whether the Secret Service will get involved after Waters’ comment on “taking out Trump,” as seen in the tweet below.

Sounds to me like the Secret Service might want to seek some clarification! @SecretService https://t.co/U3mlchA6l0 — Prox (@proxcee) October 22, 2017

According to Fox, the Democrats claim they are trying to develop a message besides the only one they seem to have at this point in time, which is they oppose Trump. They need to do more than just opposing the man who sits in the Oval Office for the 2018 midterms coming up. Their bashing and criticizing of Trump has been an “unsuccessful” strategy for them so far.

Voters don’t need to hear how the Democrats see Trump, they need to hear how the Democrats intend to change things in the country, which is a message some social media users are posting. According to Fox, the Democrats bringing their disdain for Trump to the table is not a successful strategy for this party trying to see their way through a GOP-controlled House.

[Featured Image by J. Scott Applewhite/AP Images]