‘Poldark’ Season 3, Episode 4 Preview: Pictures, The Synopsis, And When It Airs On PBS

Poldark Season 3 is about to kick into high gear with an action-centric episode that sees Ross Poldark (Aidan Turner) and others, risking everything for a friend. Between plans for a prison break and a forbidden romance reaching its boiling point, Episode 4 will be packed with serious stakes, both physical and emotional.

Do you need a comprehensive guide to help prepare for Poldark‘s new episode? Then you have come to the right place. Below you will find the official synopsis for Episode 4, which includes minor spoilers and info on when it will air on PBS. Settle in because this is everything you need to know about Poldark Season 3, Episode 4.

Caution: Mild spoilers for Episode 4 are disclosed beyond this point.

According to PBS’ press room, the official synopsis for Episode 4 is as follows.

“With Dwight languishing in a French prison, Ross takes a desperate gamble. Drake joins Ross’ mission after Morwenna breaks with him. George jockeys for a triumph in politics.”

Now that you have read the official synopsis, let’s take a deeper look into what these teases actually mean.

Ross’ fight to free Dwight

Episode 4 will not mark the first episode Ross has taken a grave chance to save his best friend, Dwight Enys (Luke Norris). Will it be the last? Ross left his young family in Episode 2 to try to find Dwight. He returned to Cornwall with a list of prisoners, but not Dwight.

As previously stated on the Inquisitr, it is unclear if the Dwight, Ross is planning to rescue, will be the same man he remembers from before his brutal incarceration. Dwight has suffered a traumatic ordeal.

Will a breakup help Drake grow up?

To say Morwenna (Ellise Chappell) breaks up with Drake in Episode 4 would imply they were an official item beforehand. So take from that what you will. Either way, Morwenna will call off their burgeoning romance.

It is a suggestion Demelza (Eleanor Tomlinson) made to Morwenna in Episode 3. As previously discussed on the Inquisitr, Drake appears to be blissfully clueless as to the real obstacles standing in his and Morwenna’s way to eternal happiness. Will Episode 4 help him see the light?

George continues his power plays

As is typically the case on Poldark, while Ross is busy being a hero, George (Jack Farthing) is working just as hard being a villain, and Episode 4 will prove to be no exception to the rule. George’s ambition is distracting him from Elizabeth’s (Heida Reed) obvious discontent and subtly displayed spite at being his wife.

In Episode 3, the married duo worked on a plan to wed Morwenna to the disquieting Rev. Whitworth (Christian Brassington). Will they resume their efforts in Episode 4?

Find out when Poldark Season 3 continues. Episode 4 airs at 9 p.m. EST on PBS. Need to refresh your memory on last week’s episode? Catch up on the top takeaways from Episode 3 on the Inquisitr here.

[Featured Image by Robert Viglasky/Mammoth Screen for BBC and MASTERPIECE]